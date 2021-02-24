The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish Agency pays tribute to late SA philanthropist Eric Samson

Samson was a staunch supporter of Israel

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 09:41
Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronoviz, Chairman Isaac Herzog and Secretary General Josh Schwarcz at Board of Governor’s tribute to philanthropist Eric Samson (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronoviz, Chairman Isaac Herzog and Secretary General Josh Schwarcz at Board of Governor's tribute to philanthropist Eric Samson
(photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
Hundreds of Jewish leaders from around the world joined Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog on Monday, February 22, to honor the memory of South African philanthropist Eric Samson, a devoted and generous supporter of The Jewish Agency, as well as Keren Hayesod and many other Jewish and Israeli organizations. 
Samson passed away last month in his home in Newport, California, at age 83. The Jewish Agency paid tribute to Samson during the annual meeting of its Board of Governors, which was held virtually this year.
Eric Samson is seen addressing a Keren Hayesod fundraiser at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Courtesy)
“For decades, Eric Samson was one of the most prominent leaders of the Jewish people and a dear friend of The Jewish Agency and the State of Israel,” Herzog said. “The love and generosity that Mr. Samson has shown for the welfare of the Jewish people are inspiring. The leadership and commitment that characterized his work influenced the lives of many and will be remembered in their hearts by the affection, concern, and dedication he showed.”
“I had the opportunity to get to know Eric, and he inspired us all with his kindness and commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” said Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod. “His impact through Keren Hayesod and The Jewish Agency drastically improved lives here in our homeland. Through his work with us and support of Jewish Agency projects and other national priority initiatives, we were fortunate enough together with Eric to transform the lives of Israelis throughout the country. We will promote and carry on his legacy for generations to come.”  


