Jewish Agency pays tribute to late SA philanthropist Eric Samson

Eric Samson is seen addressing a Keren Hayesod fundraiser at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Courtesy) Samson passed away last month in his home in Newport, California, at age 83. The Jewish Agency paid tribute to Samson during the annual meeting of its Board of Governors, which was held virtually this year.

“For decades, Eric Samson was one of the most prominent leaders of the Jewish people and a dear friend of The Jewish Agency and the State of Israel,” Herzog said. “The love and generosity that Mr. Samson has shown for the welfare of the Jewish people are inspiring. The leadership and commitment that characterized his work influenced the lives of many and will be remembered in their hearts by the affection, concern, and dedication he showed.”

“I had the opportunity to get to know Eric, and he inspired us all with his kindness and commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” said Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod. “His impact through Keren Hayesod and The Jewish Agency drastically improved lives here in our homeland. Through his work with us and support of Jewish Agency projects and other national priority initiatives, we were fortunate enough together with Eric to transform the lives of Israelis throughout the country. We will promote and carry on his legacy for generations to come.”

