Jewish, Catholic communities in Portugal use film to fight antisemitism

The Jewish and Catholic communities of Porto, Portugal will fully transfer the proceeds of the film "1618" to joint social projects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2021 10:37
The President of the Jewish Community in Porto, Diaz Ben Zion with the Bishop of Porto, Manuel Linda (photo credit: CJP/CIP)
The President of the Jewish Community in Porto, Diaz Ben Zion with the Bishop of Porto, Manuel Linda
(photo credit: CJP/CIP)
The joint efforts of the Jewish community in Porto, Portugal and the Roman Catholic Diocese of the city against antisemitism are expanding, with the proceeds of a new film to be fully transferred to solidarity social projects.
The film, 1618, tells the story of the visit of the inquisition to Porto that encountered resistance from priests, residents and municipal authorities. The film was directed by Luís Ismael and has received over 50 international awards.
 
1618 is part of a joint project by the Jewish and Roman Catholic communities in Porto. The two communities have also produced three other films, including "The Nun's Kaddish," "Sefarad" and "The Light of Judah." The proceeds of all the films go to social causes.
The proceeds from the streaming in Israel of the Light of Judah film, totaling 15,000 euros, were given to Leket Israel, Israel's largest food bank, about 10 months ago. The proceeds from streaming in Portugal of the film, also totaling 15,000 euros, was donated to the food bank in Porto and three local Catholic charity organizations.
The social initiatives carried out by the two communities have received financial and practical support from Jewish philanthropic families and organizations such as the Israeli embassy in Portugal, B'nai Brith International and the Anti-Defamation League.
The religious, social, cultural and social cooperation between the Jewish and Catholic communities in the city began in December 2019, with the goal of fighting antisemitism, creating dialogue and promoting welfare initiatives.
The two communities established a protocol in 2018 to cooperate in social and philanthropic endeavors and to have their leaders meet regularly to bolster good relations, mutual respect and friendship.
The Jewish community in Porto is headed by President Diaz Ben Zion.
"After three centuries of Inquisition, the Jewish community of Oporto reappeared. Today the community has about 500 members of 30 nationalities, a Holocaust Museum and a Jewish Museum," said Gabriela Cantergi, of the Jewish Community of Oporto, in a press release.


