The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish communities worldwide to host 'Hanukkah Homecoming Weekend'

Inspired by “homecoming” events that emerged from the American south, Hanukkah Homecoming Weekend events around the world will be held onsite and online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 01:07
RABBI LEVI DUCHMAN lights a candle to celebrate Hanukkah, in Dubai in December. (photo credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/REUTERS)
RABBI LEVI DUCHMAN lights a candle to celebrate Hanukkah, in Dubai in December.
(photo credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/REUTERS)
Hundreds of congregations, Jewish Community Centers (JCCs), Federations, schools, camps, independent minyanim and Jewish organizations around the world plan to celebrate “Hanukkah Homecoming Weekend,” from December 3 to December 5 to welcome Hanukkah – the Jewish Festival of Lights.
A wide variety of gatherings – from celebrations, services, rituals, meals, festivals, community art projects, concerts, and candle lighting – are available to jews in their local regions. Both in-person and online gatherings are offered.
“This Hanukkah is such a unique moment as Jewish communities begin returning to a sense of normalcy right at this festive, communal, and family-oriented holiday,” Dr. Ron Wolfson, a Professor of Education at American Jewish University and Hanukkah Homecoming Weekend leader. “There is something for everyone. Hanukkah Homecoming Weekend events are an opportunity to be a part of something greater, special, an exciting opportunity to celebrate not simply the holiday, but what we have all missed so much—our relationships with each other. The message is ‘reunite around the light’ and ‘come home.’”
Wolfson originally drew inspiration from “homecoming” events: a reunion of members and former members of an organization, such as a school or team. The southern tradition from the late 1800s usually takes place around a central event, such as a banquet or sports match.
Scenes from the Angelo State Rams vs. Texas A&M–Commerce Lions football game and homecoming tailgate on November 2, 2013. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Scenes from the Angelo State Rams vs. Texas A&M–Commerce Lions football game and homecoming tailgate on November 2, 2013. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Inspired by the southern tradition, Wolfson began circulating the idea of marking the emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic with a “homecoming” that quickly spread from synagogues to nearly every corner of the global Jewish community, with prominent partner organizations eager to open their doors to anyone looking for meaningful connection after nearly two years in isolation.
“To quote a favorite song, the invitation was ‘get back to where you once belonged,’” Wolfson quips.
“What an awesome equation to bring together the Jewish community from all over into our synagogues and organizational homes for a grand homecoming after all this time,” adds Rabbi Elaine Zecher, senior rabbi of Temple Israel, Boston, a participant in Hanukkah Homecoming Weekend.
“The opportunity to do this together, across the world, truly adds up to a beautiful experience of holiness wherever we find ourselves.”


Tags American Jewry Hanukkah jewish holidays diaspora jews hanukka diaspora Jews in America
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by