'Jewish Journal of Los Angeles' ceases print publication, moves online

Publisher and editor-in-chief David Suissa said he hopes the print version of the paper will return once synagogues open again.

By TOM TUGEND/JTA  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 03:18
A newspaper rack in the United Kingdom (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Jewish Journal of Los Angeles, the largest American Jewish weekly west of New York, has ceased print production as of its October 16 issue and become an online-only publication.
In an announcement to staff, readers and advertisers, publisher and editor-in-chief David Suissa said he hopes the print version of the paper will return once synagogues open again.
As a free community paper, the Journal has been distributed primarily through the area’s network of far-flung synagogues, where congregants could pick up the paper on Fridays, its day of publication.
“I’m excited about the possibilities of online, but I haven’t forgotten the power of paper. There’s role for both. That means the next time you show up at your favorite synagogue on a Shabbat or holiday, expect to be greeted again by your favorite Jewish paper,” Suissa wrote in his announcement note.
Simultaneously the Journal plans to ramp up its online offerings and provide a Jewish Streaming Guide, curating the most interesting Jewish events that can be watched online during the coronavirus crisis.
In post-World War II Los Angeles, Jewish residents had a reading choice of four Jewish weeklies – B’nai B’rith Messenger, Jewish Voice, Heritage and Jewish Journal. Of these, only the latecomer Jewish Journal, founded in 1985 and initially subsidized by the local Jewish federation, has survived.
According to recent figures, the Jewish Journal had a pre-pandemic circulation of 50,000 printed copies, shared by an estimated 150,000 readers.


