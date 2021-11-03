The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish leaders take park in March of the Living initiative commemorating Kristallnacht

This initiative continues against the backdrop of rising antisemitism already witnessed throughout 2021. 

By INTERNATIONAL MARCH OF THE LIVING  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 18:06
International March of the Living to commemorate Kristallnacht (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)
International March of the Living to commemorate Kristallnacht
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)
On the night of November 9th-10th 1938, the Nazis organized the murder of Jews and the burning of 1,400 synagogues and Jewish institutions in Germany and Austria as part of the Kristallnacht pogrom. This event is one of the seminal moments that led to the Holocaust. 
To mark this historical event and to stand in protest against the rise of antisemitic events and hate crimes, International March of the Living announced the continuation of its ‘Let There Be Light’ global initiative and invites individuals, institutions and houses of worship to leave the lights on during the night of November 9th, as a symbol of mutual responsibility and the shared struggle against antisemitism, racism, hatred, and intolerance.
This initiative continues against the backdrop of rising antisemitism already witnessed throughout 2021. 
“Over the last year we have witnessed a frightening rise of global antisemitic rhetoric and events," President of International March of the Living Phyllis Greenberg Heideman. "As the torchbearer of memory, the March of the Living’s mission is to remind the world what happens when antisemitism is left unchecked. The ‘Let There Be Light’ initiative unites the world, if even for a single moment, against antisemitism, hatred, and racism in all its forms. Our educational mission is today more necessary than ever.” 
This year again, the Jewish leadership from around the world is taking part in this global educational and awareness initiative. Yaakov Hagoel, Chair of the World Zionist Organization & Acting Chair of the Jewish Agency wrote in the campaign website https://kristallnacht.motl.org that In the face of continuing hatred, the people of Israel stand as a united, firm, powerful rock, in the face of the dark forces that have been trying for generations to destroy us: "This year, too, we are all united, carrying high the beacon of light, upholding the strength of light over darkness, the victory of justice over hatred, and the making clear eternal nature of our people in the face of all who seek to destroy us. Let there be light!"

Chairman of The Board, Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center Israel, Natan Sharansky wrote that antisemitism in Nazi Germany increased year by year and the world refused to see where it was leading.
"It began with the destruction of synagogues and ended with extermination of European Jewry," Sharansky said.
"The historical lesson is that antisemitism must be fought from the very beginning."

"Eighty-three years ago, Jews across Germany heard shop windows and synagogues shattering," CEO of The Jewish Agency Amira Ahronoviz.
"With that, was also shattered the sense of security and protection that had been contained behind the glass. The decades that have passed since then, have taught us to always be vigilant and not to be silent; not to stand aside, but to fight for our right to live a full Jewish life, in Israel and around the globe." 
Ahronoviz added that the Jewish Agency will always work for the safety of Jews, in every corner of the globe. To be a free people in our country, and wherever we may be.
"The 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, marks the most powerful warning sign the world received in the face of a brutal antisemitic attack on Jews carried out by the Nazi regime," CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Sacha Roytman Dratwa.
"Today Jews and Jewish institutions are constantly attacked. The memory of the Holocaust and the struggle against antisemitism go hand in hand".

"Antisemitism is one of the oldest forms of hate. As the events of Holocaust recede further into history, we have to ensure that their memory does not," Vice President at NGO Monitor Olga Deutsch. "We must confront any form of Antisemitism, whether it is classical hatred of Jews or more contemporary forms that target the Jewish state."

Join March of the Living's 'Let There Be Light' initiative and write your message here: https://kristallnacht.motl.org.


Tags kristallnacht March of the Living antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by