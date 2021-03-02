Jewish NGOs celebrate 'long overdue' Israeli conversion decision

Eight of the nine justices agreed with all aspects of the landmark ruling, while Justice Noam Sohlberg preferred to delay applying it 12 months from the swearing-in of a new government.

The American Jewish Committee tweeted: “AJC welcomes the Israeli High Court's decision to include those who undergo non-Orthodox conversions in Israel in the Law of Return. We must continue to advocate for a strong, pluralistic Israeli society.”

The Anti Defamation League (ADL) released a statement welcoming the ruling: “The ruling is in line with de-facto recognition of conversions conducted abroad that have long been recognized by the State of Israel."

“This long overdue decision is an important step towards achieving religious pluralism in Israel. It is also a testament to the decades-long hard work of ADL’s valued partners in Reform and Conservative movements,” the organization added.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President of the Union for Reform Judaism, said that this decision was years in the making, “and reflects the diversity and vibrancy of Jewish life in Israel and around the world.”

“Today, the Court has affirmed the reality that the Jewish people are stronger because of the contributions of Reform and Conservative Movements and their commitment to bringing more Jews into the Jewish People,” said Jacobs. “We hope this ruling establishes a precedent that will lead to further recognition of the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel.”

He went on to say that “many individuals were waiting in limbo for years for their status to be confirmed.”