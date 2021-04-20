Karlie Kloss’ baby’s name leaked by Josh Kushner’s former Israeli yeshiva

It’s common practice in Jewish circles to wait until eight days after a baby boy is born before publicly sharing the baby’s name at the time of circumcision.

Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss , the brother and sister-in-law of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, wanted to wait even longer than that to make the baby’s name, Levi Joseph, public.

But Kushner’s Israeli yeshiva had other plans.

Yeshivat Reishit, where Kushner was a student in 2003, congratulated the couple in an alumni email, announcing the baby’s name in the process. The yeshiva, located in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, runs a Modern Orthodox post-high school gap year program for American boys.

When the New York Post, which first reported on the leak, asked Kushner and Kloss for comment, Kloss posted the name to Instagram herself on Saturday.

Born in March, the baby may be named for Kushner’s grandfather, real estate scion and philanthropist Joseph Kushner, who died in 1985. The Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy in Livingston, New Jersey, is named for him.

Kushner, who founded the Oscar Health insurance company, and Kloss, a supermodel and TV star, married in 2018. Kloss is a convert to Judaism.