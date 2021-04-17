The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Leader of Neturei Karta, extremist anti-Zionist haredi group, dies at 87

In 2006, Neturei Karta participated in a Holocaust denial convention in Tehran, and even earned the condemnation of the leader of the Satmar Hasidic sect, another anti-Zionist Orthodox group.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
APRIL 17, 2021 05:02
Members of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc, attend a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Hebron in February. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
Members of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc, attend a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Hebron in February.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
A leader of the extremist anti-Zionist haredi Orthodox Neturei Karta sect who once met with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has died. Rabbi Moshe Dov Ber Beck was 87.
Beck, a central leader of the Neturei Karta for decades, died Thursday night of complications of COVID following a long illness, according to the Israeli news site B’chadrei Charedim.
His anti-Zionist group was established in 1938 and opposes the modern state of Israel based on the belief that only God, at the time of the coming of the Messiah, can return the Jewish people to the land of Israel and reinstate Jewish sovereignty. The group has met with Holocaust deniers and leaders of the Iranian government, which has threatened Israel with extermination, even earning the condemnation of the leader of the Satmar Hasidic sect, also an anti-Zionist Orthodox group but less extreme.
In 2006, Neturei Karta participated in a Holocaust denial convention in Tehran. In 2008, Beck was among its leaders who met with Ahmadinejad in New York a day after the Iranian president made a speech at the United Nations that was widely condemned as antisemitic.
Beck, a native of Budapest, Hungary, moved to Israel as a boy in 1948. He eventually left Israel due to his anti-Zionist beliefs, moving to Montreal, Canada, and eventually to Monsey, New York, where he led a synagogue that served as a center for the Neturei Karta sect.


Tags Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Ultra-Orthodox holocaust denial Neturei Karta Anti-Zionism extremism death Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by