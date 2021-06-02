Jewish student forced to eat pork after missing football training session

Eight football coaches have been placed on administrative leave after allegedly forcing a Jewish athlete, who keeps kosher, to eat pork as punishment for missing a wight training session, according to CW news affiliate Cleveland 19.According to the report, McKinley High School's Coach Wattley Marcus and seven of his assistant coaches are being accused of ordering the 17-year-old student into the gym, sitting him down and forcing him to eat a pepperoni pizza sitting on the floor. If the student refused, he would have been kicked off the team, and the entirety of the squad would have been forced to run extra exercise drills for his defiant behavior.A lawyer representing the family said they might consider filing a first amendment lawsuit against the school district.Cleveland 19 further notes that the student is a prominent athlete who has been offered several scholarships to play football in college, although being just a junior.The family is debating if the student will return to McKinley High — located in Canton, as is the NFL Hall of Fame — from which multiple students have gone on to play professionally following successful college careers.
