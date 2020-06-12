The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
March of the Living program to air, giving hope in face of antisemitism

The program will feature notable celebrities, and will also commemorate the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the end of World War ii.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 12, 2020 10:24
Actress Mayim Bialik arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Actress Mayim Bialik arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The March of the Living is hosting an online program which will feature notable public figures such as Whoopi Goldberg and Mayim Bialik, set to resonate with today's rising antisemitic challenges whilst commemorating the anniversary of the end of World War ii and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. 
The program is set to air on June 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, (7 p.m. in London, and 9 p.m. in Israel) on the March of the Living's website, and is titled "We Are Here" after the Partisan song "Zog Nit Keyn Mol."
The song, "which binds together those who fight for justice" starts with the words, "Never say this is the final road for you," and ends with the lyrics "We are here."
The program intends to offer hope amidst the current crisis the Jewish public faces in the face of antisemitism, while commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Renowned actors musicians and civic leaders will be featured, as well as an interview by The Forward editor-in-chief Jodi Rudoren with Nancy Spielberg, Roberta Grossman, and Sam Kassow about their film Who Will Write Our History.
Their film chronicles the story of Oneg Shabbat, the group that daringly preserved the history of the Warsaw Ghetto. The Forward is the event’s media sponsor.


Tags warsaw ghetto Mayim Bialik March of the Living
