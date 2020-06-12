March of the Living program to air, giving hope in face of antisemitism

The March of the Living is hosting an online program which will feature notable public figures such as Whoopi Goldberg and Mayim Bialik, set to resonate with today's rising antisemitic challenges whilst commemorating the anniversary of the end of World War ii and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The program is set to air on June 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, (7 p.m. in London, and 9 p.m. in Israel) on the March of the Living's website , and is titled "We Are Here" after the Partisan song "Zog Nit Keyn Mol."The song, "which binds together those who fight for justice" starts with the words, "Never say this is the final road for you," and ends with the lyrics "We are here."

The program intends to offer hope amidst the current crisis the Jewish public faces in the face of antisemitism, while commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.