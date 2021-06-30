The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New Jewish Agency program seeks to teach campers Hebrew, Israeli slang

The program marks the end of Isaac Herzog's tenure as head of the Jewish Agency before he takes up the reins as Israel's newest president.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2021 13:54
Isaac Herzog with Jewish Agency shlichim holding up signs that translate into "Hebrew is a Beautiful Language." (photo credit: ZOOG PRODUCTION)
Isaac Herzog with Jewish Agency shlichim holding up signs that translate into "Hebrew is a Beautiful Language."
(photo credit: ZOOG PRODUCTION)
The Jewish Agency is launching a new program for Jewish summer camps worldwide with innovative and informal Hebrew language education.
The pilot program will run in summer camps in France and the US.
Developed by respected academics focusing on informal Hebrew learning and sociolinguistics, the aim of the program is to spark interest and curiosity in the Hebrew language among Jewish kids and teenagers, and deepen their connection to Israeli culture.
With the assistance of Jewish Agency shlichim, the program will use games, outdoor activities, sports, cooking, Israeli music and more to surround campers with introductory Hebrew and familiarity with Israeli slang.
“This innovative project aims to instill kids and teens with a curiosity about Hebrew and Israeli culture, by means of informal education,” said Jewish Agency Chairman and Israel's President-elect Isaac Herzog
“Hebrew is a living and vibrant bridge between the State of Israel and world Jewry, connecting our glorious past and our common future. It is the birthright of every girl and boy to learn the language common to us all.”
With Herzog set to take over Israel's presidency on July 7, this program will mark the end of his tenure leading the Jewish Agency. It is also, however, something close to him. In his very first speech as chairman, Herzog spoke of his vision: A connection to the Hebrew language among the younger generations of Jews across the world.


Tags Hebrew Jewish Agency isaac herzog summer camp Language
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by