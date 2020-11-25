The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New music video features Iraqi Jewish prayers

The band's new music video "Cancer Is My Engine" tells the story of how lead singer Loolwa Khazzoom chose to approach a cancer diagnosis as an opportunity for transformation in 2010

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 04:55
1,200-year-old siddur dates back to first half of 9th century AD. (photo credit: REUTERS)
1,200-year-old siddur dates back to first half of 9th century AD.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
This Hanukkah, KHAZOOMusic will release a music video that incorporates Iraqi Jewish prayers with original alternative rock and personal storytelling. 
The band's new music video "Cancer Is My Engine" tells the story of how lead singer Loolwa Khazzoom chose to approach a cancer diagnosis as an opportunity for transformation in 2010. The singer opted to go vegan and practice numerous forms of mind-body medicine instead of the traditional thyroidectomy treatment for thyroid cancer, despite medical and financial pressure.  
"It (the cancer diagnosis) ultimately led me to return to my lost love of music and start my band," said Khazzoom. After launching her band, the thyroid nodules began shrinking. The music video depicts how, by listening to her inner voice, Khazzoom self-healed through her actual voice, by singing -  the ability of which ironically may have been destroyed by a thyroidectomy, given the proximity of the thyroid gland and vocal chords. 
In the spirit of Hanukkah, the music video is filled with themes of light and faith in times of darkness and fear. 


Tags music Hanukkah diaspora jews prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19 crisis, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by