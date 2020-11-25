New music video features Iraqi Jewish prayers

The band's new music video "Cancer Is My Engine" tells the story of how lead singer Loolwa Khazzoom chose to approach a cancer diagnosis as an opportunity for transformation in 2010. The singer opted to go vegan and practice numerous forms of mind-body medicine instead of the traditional thyroidectomy treatment for thyroid cancer, despite medical and financial pressure.

"It (the cancer diagnosis) ultimately led me to return to my lost love of music and start my band," said Khazzoom. After launching her band, the thyroid nodules began shrinking. The music video depicts how, by listening to her inner voice, Khazzoom self-healed through her actual voice, by singing - the ability of which ironically may have been destroyed by a thyroidectomy, given the proximity of the thyroid gland and vocal chords.

In the spirit of Hanukkah, the music video is filled with themes of light and faith in times of darkness and fear.

This Hanukkah, KHAZOOMusic will release a music video that incorporates Iraqi Jewish prayers with original alternative rock and personal storytelling.