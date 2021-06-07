The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

One of the last surviving Soviet liberators of Auschwitz dead at 98

Dushman took part in the Red Army's operation to liberate of Auschwitz towards the end of World War II in 1945.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 7, 2021 00:41
A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Of the last surviving liberators of Auschwitz, David Dushman, has past away at the age of 98, according to multiple sources.
Dushman took part in the Red Army's operation to liberate of Auschwitz towards the end of World War II in 1945.
Dushman was a tank operator in the war, and used his T-34 Soviet tank to drive down the electrical fence trapping Holocaust victims in the confines of the infamous Nazi death camp.
Later in life, Dushman went on to become a world class Olympic fencer and after that a coach for some of the world's top fencing talents.
Before his death, Dushman was one of the only people who could still recount the day, June 27, when the Soviet Union liberated the Nazi death camp that claimed the lives of millions.
He just turned 98 around a few weeks ago, and earned honors from the Jewish Community of Vienna on that day - as he lived in Austria during the 1990s.
He also earned numerous honors and medals for his bravery throughout his lifetime, from numerous other sources and organizations.
While a hero to the Jewish community, Dushman and his family experienced many hardships as Jews living in the Soviet Union, according to Globe.
The report states his father fell victim to one of the Stalin massacres and died while working in a labor camp.
Globe adds that as a fencing coach for the Soviet Union women's national fencing team, in 1972 during the Munich Olympics, he stated that he lived closely with the eleven Israeli athletes who were kidnapped by operatives of the Palestinian terror organization Black September.
He lived out his final years in the same city, living in Munich for a quarter-century until his passing this week.


Tags auschwitz germany nazi obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by