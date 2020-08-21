The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Police investigating arson attack on Israeli-owned bar in Berlin

“The owner is a Jewish Israeli who has been the target of anti-Semitic hostilities by local right-wing extremists in the past,” the spokesperson said.

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA  
AUGUST 21, 2020 05:16
A sign for "Mohrenstrasse" subway station is seen in central Berlin, Germany July 3, 2020 (photo credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)
A sign for "Mohrenstrasse" subway station is seen in central Berlin, Germany July 3, 2020
(photo credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)
Police are investigating an arson attack at an Israeli-owned Berlin bar that has been the repeated target of antisemitic harassment.
The most recent incident took place early on the morning of Aug. 14. Local residents alerted the fire department that they smelled smoke at the Morgen Wird Besser (“Tomorrow will be better”) bar. No one was injured in the fire, which police described as arson.
A spokesperson for the Department for Research and Information on Antisemitism Berlin, or RIAS, told JTA in an email that investigators found graffiti in the bar after the fire, including a Star of David and the number 28. That number signifies the second and eighth letters of the alphabet, which represent the “Blood & Honour” slogan of the Nazi-era Hitler Youth organization.
“The owner is a Jewish Israeli who has been the target of antisemitic hostilities by local right-wing extremists in the past,” the spokesperson said.
At a solidarity rally called by the Lichtenberg Anti-Fascist Network on Tuesday, the bar’s owner, who has not been named in the press, said he would not close shop, despite the repeated threats. According to RBB radio, some 200 people showed up for the rally against anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism.
According to Berlin Tagesspiegel, the owner opened a restaurant in Berlin’s Lichtenberg district in 2012 and turned it into a bar in 2014. From the start, he dealt with threats, break-ins and intimidation by neo-Nazis. A skinhead who regularly patronized the bar once told him: “You Jews are like cockroaches.” Anti-foreigner stickers have also been found in the bar.
The most recent threatening phone call came several days before the arson attack. The caller allegedly said, “I want you gone.”


Tags Israel berlin antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by