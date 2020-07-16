The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Polish far-right promulgates antisemitic rhetoric against US Ambassador

The ambassador, Georgette Mosbacher, who was chosen as the US envoy to Poland in 2018, has been fiercely criticized due to a recent Twitter exchange.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2020 11:39
Aryeh Lightstone, chief of staff to US Ambassador David Friedman, US Ambassador to Switzerland Edward McMullen, US Ambassador to Spain Duke Buchan, US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, and chairman of committee to preserve US heritage overseas, Paul (photo credit: Courtesy)
Aryeh Lightstone, chief of staff to US Ambassador David Friedman, US Ambassador to Switzerland Edward McMullen, US Ambassador to Spain Duke Buchan, US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, and chairman of committee to preserve US heritage overseas, Paul
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The US ambassador to Poland has been encountering consistent rhetorical attacks from those associated with the Polish far-right and ardent nationalists, employing classic antisemitic tropes, due to her allegedly infringing on domestic Polish politics, according to an Algemeiner report on Wednesday. 
The ambassador, Georgette Mosbacher, who was chosen as the US envoy to Poland in 2018, has been fiercely criticized due to a recent Twitter exchange in which she referred to a former Polish defense minister as “disgusting and deplorable” amid the recent presidential election campaign that saw incumbent Andrzej Duda reelected.
The comments by the ambassador was made in reference to Antoni Macierewicz, who posted a message on Twitter condemning the opposition Civic Platform party over it support of LGBT+ rights, and its defense of liberal-oriented media outlets dislike by the Polish far-right.
Allies of Macierewicz attacked Mosbacher via Twitter and public statements.  Tomasz Sommer, a far-right journalist, while discussing the personal life of Mosbacher, said the latter came from a family of German Jews who converted to Protestantism, adding “They baptized themselves as Protestants; there are many baptized Jews among Protestants,” hinting to the concept of a racial Jewish identity used in Nazi Germany.
Addressing the topic property restitution for the three million Polish Jews murdered in the Holocaust, Sommer said “The JUST Act is meant to squeeze money out of Poland just like she got money from her divorces,” a reference to the Ambassador's support of legislation passed by the US Congress that requires the State Department to monitor Holocaust-era compensation.
In response, Mosbacher defended her criticisms of Macierewicz, saying on Twitter “When I took my oath as Ambassador, I didn’t give up my ethics, values, or sense of right and wrong. When I see history being distorted or interpreted for malign reasons, I speak out regardless of being Ambassador or not.”
Other allies, such as Krzysztof Bosak, a far-right parliamentarian, suggested that Mosbacher be made a persona non-grata, while Robert Winnicki, also on the far-right, said that she had violated diplomatic protocols.


