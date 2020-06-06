Polish science fiction writer calls Israelis ‘killing machines’

Polish Science Fiction writer and reporter Rafal Ziemkiewicz was called out for his antisemitic views as expressed in his 2020 book Cham Niezbuntowany (Rudeness Untouched) in which he claimed young Israelis are “killing machines” and that Jewish people today are “ruthless” because of the “myth of the Holocaust.”





He was called out by Polish NGO Otwarta Rzeczpospolita (Open Society) which claimed the book promotes “hate based on nationality” which is forbidden under Polish law and is therefore considered antisemitic.

Ziemkiewicz is the author of the 2004 book Polactwo (Polishness) in which he described Poland as a post-slavery society suffering from low self-esteem because of its socialist past.



By 'slavery' he means that ethnic Poles were in a 'slave-like' state to powerful 'elites'.These elites might have also been ethnically Polish, but didn’t reflect the 'true will' of the people, the theory goes.



He also holds the opinion that writer and publisher Adam Michnik , who is of Jewish origin, holds far too much power in Poland because of his control of newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

Ziemkiewicz is also a well-known writer of science fiction, a genre in which he won several awards for his books, which usually depict a future society in which Europe is ravaged by Islamic terror or other social problems.

