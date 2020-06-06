The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Polish science fiction writer calls Israelis ‘killing machines’

Rafal Ziemkiewicz is a well-respected science fiction writer who often describes a fictional Europe ravaged by Islamic terrorism, he has also called the Holocaust a “myth.”

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JUNE 6, 2020 04:11
Protesters light flares and carry Polish flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark the anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland, November 11, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Protesters light flares and carry Polish flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark the anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland, November 11, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Polish Science Fiction writer and reporter Rafal Ziemkiewicz was called out for his antisemitic views as expressed in his 2020 book Cham Niezbuntowany (Rudeness Untouched) in which he claimed young Israelis are “killing machines” and that Jewish people today are “ruthless” because of the “myth of the Holocaust.”  
 
He was called out by Polish NGO Otwarta Rzeczpospolita (Open Society) which claimed the book promotes “hate based on nationality” which is forbidden under Polish law and is therefore considered antisemitic.
 
Ziemkiewicz is the author of the 2004 book Polactwo (Polishness) in which he described Poland as a post-slavery society suffering from low self-esteem because of its socialist past.  
 
By 'slavery' he means that ethnic Poles were in a 'slave-like' state to powerful 'elites'.
These elites might have also been ethnically Polish, but didn’t reflect the 'true will' of the people, the theory goes. 
  
He also holds the opinion that writer and publisher Adam Michnik, who is of Jewish origin, holds far too much power in Poland because of his control of newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.  
 
Ziemkiewicz is also a well-known writer of science fiction, a genre in which he won several awards for his books, which usually depict a future society in which Europe is ravaged by Islamic terror or other social problems.  
 
Science Fiction, as a genre, had been greatly shaped by Jewish writers, among them Stanislaw Lem, who wrote in Polish, Karel Čapek, who wrote in Czech and coined the word Robot and Jewish-American writer Harlan Ellison. Making the phenomenon of a racist writer in that genre slightly surprising.  
In 2019, Polish science fiction and fantasy became much better known around the world thanks to The Witcher series of books which was adapted to a Netflix show with actor Henry Cavill. Penned by Andrzej Sapkowski, the books and the show do not mention Jewish people at all but take place in a fictional world in which humans must slay monsters and face the darkness in their own hearts.    


