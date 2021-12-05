The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Pregnant women ask Shaked to let parents to visit for births amid COVID

In a campaign video, 20 pregnant women note that dozens of models have been allowed in for the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 15:38

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 15:48
INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Dozens of pregnant women in Israel have taken part in a campaign calling on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to allow their parents into the country for imminent births, following the introduction of draconian COVID-19 restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals.
In a video, organized by the Yad L’Olim organization which assists immigrants and their families, numerous pregnant women focused on the fact that dozens of models from around the world have been allowed into Israel for the Miss Universe beauty pageant next week, while the parents of Israeli citizens seeking to be with their daughters after the birth of a grandchild are banned. 
“My mother is also beautiful. Now can she now come for the birth?” demand 20 women in the video. 
Twenty pregnant women with parents living abroad call on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to allow their parents entry into Israel to provide assistance after they give birth. (Credit: Yad L'Olim)
The Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for overseeing entry into Israel, said in response that the comparison to Miss Universe was “inappropriate” and that the ban on parents entering was designed to “save lives,” despite the fact that foreign nationals are allowed to enter the country for other purposes. 
Yad L’Olim founder and director Rabbi Dov Lipman says more than 50 pregnant women made contact with the organization last week seeking help getting their parents into the country. 
Former MK Dov Lipman answers messages for help on his ever-present iPhone before appearing at a Knesset hearing. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Former MK Dov Lipman answers messages for help on his ever-present iPhone before appearing at a Knesset hearing. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The organization has been assisting olim [immigrants] throughout the pandemic period, especially with getting relatives permission to enter the country, and Lipman has raised these issues in Knesset and with relevant government ministries and agencies. 
Lipman dismissed PIBA’s response that vaccinated parents of pregnant women pose a health risk as “hypocritical,” noting that non-vaccinated Israelis are allowed to travel around the world and then re-enter the country.
Ayala Laub, 28, who lives in Efrat, is due to give birth in around 10 days and was one of the women who featured in the campaign video. 
She made aliyah nine years ago from the US leaving her parents and the rest of her family behind in New Jersey, while her husband’s parents live in New York. 
Laub says that throughout her latest pregnancy she never imagined that there would be a question as to whether her parents would be able to visit her immediately and provide assistance. 
She said that having parents around to provide help and emotional support after birth was critical for women and their families and that it should count as a case of humanitarian necessity both in terms of mental health and due to the frequent need for physical assistance after birth. 
“Women are panicking, they’re getting anxiety because they don’t know what they’re going to get in terms of support for physical needs, emotional support, and to manage with the other children,” said Laub. 
Laub also questioned why the Interior Ministry has granted permission for the first-degree relatives of the parents of a child celebrating a bar or bat mitzvah to enter the country, and not the parents of pregnant women. 
“How can it be safe for the uncle of a bar or bat mitzvah boy or girl to come into the country, which I support, but not the parents of an expectant woman?” she demanded. 
She noted that for herself personally, her doctor told her at a recent check-up that she had elevated blood pressure, which Laub attributes to her concern that her parents might not be able to enter the country as a result of the new restrictions. 
“I’m an anxious mess. The concept that my parents won’t be here to help, the thought of coming home and being alone with four children, terrifies me,” Laub added, noting that her husband has a full-time job and will therefore be unable to provide significant help once he goes back to work after the birth. 
“I feel rejected from a country that supposedly wants me to live here and wants women to have children, but is now telling me my physical and emotional needs aren’t important.
“Israel encourages immigration. If you do that, you need to act like you care about the immigrants.” 
Laub also noted that Shaked’s Yamina party has a large number of immigrant voters from the Anglo world who are increasingly upset with the minister’s handling of this issue. 
The PIBA said in response “In accordance with the government resolution it was decided that in the coming two-week period foreign nationals will not be allowed into Israel, in order to cope with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 
“Entry policies into Israel are examined every week and this issue will also be examined. We clarify that the goal is to save lives, and there is no doubt that the entry of many parents into Israel and their being physically close to other people is likely to endanger life. Nevertheless, the minister has given instructions to examine the requests in conjunction with the health ministry. 
“The comparison to the Miss Universe competition which has oversight and supervision is inappropriate.”
Said Lipman, “Ayelet Shaked can remove all the pain that these olim are feeling in one second. She just has to say that vaccinated parents of couples giving birth can enter and the need of these families will be met. 
“You can’t say you allow for humanitarian needs and then not even allow applications from the families of expecting women. I am all for protecting public health but these vaccinated parents present no health risk - particularly when the country is allowing non vaccinated Israelis to tour all around the world and return back to Israel. I and my team at Yad L’Olim will continue to expose this hypocrisy and fight for what’s right.”


Tags ayelet shaked pregnant Miss Universe Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett family trip scandal erodes trust in leadership - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by