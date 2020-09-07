Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak at FIDF Gala

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friend of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) s annual Gala event will be held online, with several important guests that will participate in the event, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and FIDF's National Director and CEO Maj. Gen (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir.The fundraising ceremony, titled "A Night of Heroes," is perhaps the most important philanthropic event done for the benefit of IDF's soldiers among the North American Jewish community. The purpose of the event is to gather supporters to demonstrate their appreciation for the efforts undertaken by IDF's soldiers to protect the only Jewish country in the Middle East.The gala program will include several parts, each dedicated to different aspects of the Israeli military. including lone soldiers joining the IDF, active-duty soldiers demonstrating a training mission, and another segment showing multigenerational stories as part of the Witness in Uniform Program.The event will be hosted by FIDF National Chairman Rabbi Peter Weintraub, and the Israeli-American actress Moran Atias.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });