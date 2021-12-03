Pro-Jewish leaders, influencers release video for Hanukkah

Over 20 pro-Jewish leaders and influencers took part in a video released by the End Jew Hatred movement in honor of Hanukkah on Wednesday.

The video was released following a Shine a Light on Antisemitism concert in Times Square and features the participants calling for an end to antisemitism as they light Hanukkah candles which they dedicated to the Jewish people.

Also featured at the concert was live music and speeches from both Jewish and non-Jewish participants and a menorah lighting.

"Hanukkah is about shining a light in the world," said CEO of UJA NY Federation Eric Goldstein. "During these dark times of antisemitism, it is amazing to see over 20 of the world's leading Jewish community activists and influencers band together in one video to send a powerful and inspiring message."