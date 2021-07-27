Rally-goers and protesters clash at 'We Are Israel' event

A pro-Israel rally titled "We Are Israel" took place in El Cajon, California, clashing with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The rally featured former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

“There had been a few experiences in my life as moving as the first trip that I took to Israel,” Pompeo said.

“It is because I am a Christian and American that I was proud to lead the fight for the defense of Israel, the Jewish people, and the perennial cause of religious liberty around the world.”

Protesters gathered and displayed signs that read “Down With Racism and Zionism ” and “Palestinian Youth Movement San Diego.”

Violent confrontation on Main. Fights, pepper spray — Andrew Dyer (@SDUTdyer) July 25, 2021 Fox 5 San Diego reported that a confrontation broke out between the rally goers and protesters that involved fist fights.

“The El Cajon sign was so far from us,” said Jeanine Erikat, with the Palestinian Youth Movement. “We are just starting to turn and all of a sudden we get sprayed. People commenting saying we have been waiting since 9/11 to get these terrorist all on public media and this was just from the fliers – this is exactly why we were opposed to Mike Pompeo and Mayor Wells supporting this Christian Zionism event.”

After the events started, police could be seen lining a portion of Main Street in El Cajon in helmets.

The rally was organized by the Shield of David group. A press release read, "With a rise of recent Jewish hate crimes, Shield of David wants to empower all people to be proud of their heritage and fight for ideals of truth, justice, and liberty."