Record 33 lawmakers from both parties join MAZON’s hunger Seder

MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, as the group is formally known, said its annual Seder for lawmakers drew a record number of participants. Thursday’s ritual meal made its virtual debut, featuring live and video messages. Previous Seders have been held on Capitol Hill.

There were Jewish and non-Jewish lawmakers among the celebrants.

“This year we will add another story of suffering to our Seder because this year we’ve witnessed a modern-day plague that has struck down more than half a million of our friends, family members, neighbors and fellow Americans, as well as millions around the globe,” said Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., a freshman congresswoman who once led the Jewish Federations of North America.

MAZON was among the groups that advocated for the inclusion of food assistance funds in the recently passed $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package.

