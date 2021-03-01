The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Russian-speaking Jews in Los Angeles have a new place they can call home

Moishe House is "a place where young adults in their 20s come together and create vibrant Jewish communities."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 1, 2021 05:49
Russian-speaking young Jews from the Former Soviet Union came together and experienced Israel through Birthright Israel’s ‘Taglit on the Carmel’ event (photo credit: JANE PEIMER)
Russian-speaking young Jews from the Former Soviet Union came together and experienced Israel through Birthright Israel’s ‘Taglit on the Carmel’ event
(photo credit: JANE PEIMER)
Moishe House, an organization dedicated to connecting and engaging young Jews through peer-led programs, has opened a new center in Los Angeles - the sixth of its kind and the first to offer one of the largest populations of Russian-speaking Jews in the US a place they can call home, the Jewish News reported last week. 
According to its website, Moishe House is "a place where young adults in their 20s come together and create vibrant Jewish communities." The organization has over 100 communities in over 25 countries, while each community is shaped by the individuals who are part of it and by the initiatives they choose to promote. 
The organization provides young Jewish adults with the resources, living space and freedom to pursue their own dreams and bring them to life within their community. This strategy of empowering young adults while letting them create their own path seems to be working - Moishe House alumni often become leaders in their local communities.  
In LA, Russian-speaking Jews comprise 10 to 15 percent of the local Jewish population, according to the Jewish News. Most of them live in the area of West Hollywood, where the Moishe House center is located. 
“Russian-speaking Jews are integral to the diversity of the Jewish people,  and bring a unique culture to our Moishe House communities around the world,” said Moishe House chief executive David Cygielman. 
And the eager young adults did not wait for long before starting building their new Moishe House community. Last month, they held their first event - a virtual Russian-style New Year party - which according to its organizers, was “focused on dispelling bad memories of 2020 and looking forward to 2021”.
A new resident of the new LA Moishe House told the Jewish News that he hopes to set up events "that will let community members feel welcome and connected through common values, culture and history.”
Moishe House communities are supported by the Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG.)
“Around the world, Moishe House can serve as a key resource for creating community and shared bonds. This newest one will build on the global success of the model, helping young adults create programming that is relevant and engaging,” GPG chief executive Marina Yudborovsky told the Jewish News

Connect with your local Moishe House community and join them for Shabbat dinners, Jewish learning programs, holiday celebrations and so much more. For more information click here.  


Tags los angeles diaspora jews jewish leadership community Moishe House
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government rules on the coronavirus have been a farce

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by