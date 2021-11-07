The Bryks are packing up and moving to Israel: An aliyah journey

“The love of Israel filtered down from my parents,” says Estie Bryk. “My husband always promised me that by the time I turn sixty, we will be there.”

In November 2021, Estie Bryk will be celebrating her 60th birthday, and she will be living in Jerusalem.

Over the years, the Bryks frequently vacationed in Israel, and with two of their three children having made Aliyah, they decided to make the move.

Joel is a dentist and plans on working on a part-time basis in Israel, and he also hopes to consult with a dental office in the United States.

The Nefesh B’Nefesh website presented helpful information on transferring his license to Israel. Estie, who worked as a tech teacher in technology and computers before retiring, is considering becoming a tech tutor for seniors after aliyah. “I hope to enjoy the weather,” says Joel, “and I don’t want to ever shovel snow again!”