After 40 years of wandering, the Bryks are finally home in Israel

The Bryks are on their way home!

Follow the video diary of Dr. Joel and Estie Bryk, formerly of Woodmere, NY, as they embark on their aliyah journey to Jerusalem.

Nefesh B’Nefesh documented the Bryks’ aliyah this past summer – you’ll learn how they never gave up on their dream of aliyah and finally came home to Israel after 40 years of living in the Diaspora.

The Bryks were among 2,000 Olim who arrived through Nefesh B’Nefesh over the summer, in partnership with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayameth LeIsrael and JNF-USA.

This video is part of a four part series.