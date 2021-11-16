The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen to represent Steve Bannon

Schoen, who has worked on a number of Jewish cases in the past, was in October elected as chairman of the Zionist Organization of America.

By SHIRA HANAU
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 04:53
Former President Donald Trump's defense attorney David Schoen speaks on the fourth day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Feb. 12, 2021. (photo credit: Congress.gov via Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump's defense attorney David Schoen speaks on the fourth day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Feb. 12, 2021.
(photo credit: Congress.gov via Getty Images)
David Schoen, the Atlanta lawyer who represented Donald Trump in his impeachment proceedings and is the current chair of the Zionist Organization of America, will represent Steve Bannon as he appears in court on Monday on charges of contempt of Congress.
The news was first reported on Twitter by Insider reporter Ryan Barber.
Bannon, Trump’s former adviser, faces two counts of contempt of Congress by a federal grand jury for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
Schoen represented Trump when the president was impeached in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack. Schoen famously did not work on the case on Shabbat and often placed his hand on top of his head while taking a sip of water in place of the kippah he usually wears.
Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water (credit: SCREEN CAPTURE FROM CNN LIVE BROADCAST/JTA)Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water (credit: SCREEN CAPTURE FROM CNN LIVE BROADCAST/JTA)
Schoen, who has worked on a number of Jewish cases in the past — and was set to represent Jeffrey Epstein in court before the Jewish financier was found dead in jail — was in October elected as chairman of the Zionist Organization of America, which has moved increasingly rightward in its politics in recent years. He is also a board member of the Alabama chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.


