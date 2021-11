Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen to represent Steve Bannon

David Schoen, the Atlanta lawyer who represented Donald Trump in his impeachment proceedings and is the current chair of the Zionist Organization of America, will represent Steve Bannon as he appears in court on Monday on charges of contempt of Congress.

The news was first reported on Twitter by Insider reporter Ryan Barber.

Bannon, Trump’s former adviser, faces two counts of contempt of Congress by a federal grand jury for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Schoen represented Trump when the president was impeached in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack . Schoen famously did not work on the case on Shabbat and often placed his hand on top of his head while taking a sip of water in place of the kippah he usually wears.

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water (credit: SCREEN CAPTURE FROM CNN LIVE BROADCAST/JTA)