UAE, Bahrain send out Rosh Hashanah wishes

Officials from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) showed their support for Jewish people across the globe celebrating Rosh Hashanah following the signing of the Abraham Accords on September 15.UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished his Twitter followers a happy Rosh Hashanah and tweeted Shana Tova in Hebrew and English.
Khaleej Times, the UAE's first and leading English daily newspaper, published a large Rosh Hashanah feature.The publication's Rosh Hashanah section had kosher recipes and an explanation of the Jewish calendar, as well as an article on tolerance and another on technology. Towards the end of the section, there is a calendar of Jewish holidays with their dates on both the Gregorian and Hebrew calendars, as well as descriptions not only of their themes but also if observant Jews work or not.
Additionally, UAE Minister of Culture & Youth Noura Al Kaabi tweeted, “My heartfelt wishes to members of the Jewish faith for a blessed Rosh Hashanah. To peace, happiness and good health.” She also wrote the same message in Hebrew.
“Wishing my Yehudi Friends in Bahrain and around the world a prosperous Shana Tovah,” Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa tweeted on Friday.שנה טובה— عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) September 18, 2020
Wishing my Yehudi Friends in Bahrain and around the world a prosperous Shana Tovah #Bahrain #RoshHashanah— خالد بن أحمد (@khalidalkhalifa) September 18, 2020
A daily newspaper in the #UAE @khaleejtimes has published a special section for #RoshHashanah and wished readers a #shanatova pic.twitter.com/Sl6YZGDtDU— Mohamed Al Maeeni (@redbey) September 17, 2020
Israel, the UAE and Bahrain on September 15 signed the historic Abraham Accords, which was brokered by the Trump administration. Many have speculated that there will be additional deals and US President Donald Trump has hinted that there are talks currently taking place. On Thursday, Palestinian Authority Social Affairs Minister Ahmed Majdalani told KAN Radio that Oman, Sudan, Comoros, Djibouti and Mauritania are engaged in normalization discussions with Israel. However, neither Israeli nor American officials have commented on Majdalani's statment.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.My heartfelt wishes to members of the Jewish faith for a blessed Rosh Hashanah. To peace, happiness and good health.מאחלת מכל הלב לכל היהודים שנה טובה ומבורכת , שלום, שמחה ובריאות.— نورة بنت محمد الكعبي (@NouraAlKaabi) September 18, 2020