The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

UK Labour Party leader Starmer: We must change party culture

Head of the UK Labour Party Keir Starmer says party should learn about Jewish history and celebrate Jewish traditions in effort to root out antisemitism.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 17:45
Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
The head of the UK Labour Party Keir Starmer said on Sunday that a change of culture is needed within the party in order to fully root out the antisemitism that flourished in its ranks during the leadership of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Starmer was speaking to a special online conference of the Jewish Labour Movement, a formal affiliate of the Labour Party, and addressed at length his efforts to combat antisemitism within the party over which the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission recently found had broken the law regarding three components of equality laws. 
“We will only deal with this when we change the culture of the Labour party, as well as the process [for dealing with antisemitic complains], to make it a party that is a safe place for everyone in it,” said Starmer in an earnest conversation with Ruth Smeeth, a former Labour MK and a national vice chair of JLM. 
“For me, success will only come when everyone in our Jewish communities feels safe in the Labour Party, and when those who have left feel safe to return if that’s what they want to do,” he continued. 
Corbyn’s election as Labour leader in 2015 heralded an influx of hard-left members into the party and its institutional leadership, many of whom had deeply anti-Zionist and at times antisemitic views which were expressed on innumerable occasions during his tenure and which were frequently ignored or addressed in an unsatisfactory manner.
“We have to be very clear by saying we won’t tolerate antisemitism, and that has to come from the top of party, from myself and [Labour deputy leader] Angela Rayner. We have to keep on taking action, keep on saying it that there is no place for this in our party. I have to lead the zero tolerance and make it clear we wont tolerate this in our party.”
Starmer lamented Corbyn’s response to the EHRC report on antisemitism in the Labour party which was published in October, who said following release of the report that antisemitism in Labour was“dramatically overstated for political reasons” by Labour’s opponents and the media. 
Corbyn was suspended from the party and although the party disciplinary mechanism subsequently reinstated his membership, Starmer withdrew the whip from the former leader, meaning he no longer sits in the House of Commons as a Labour MP. 
Starmer said on Sunday that he had hoped the EHRC report would be “a defining moment” for Labour to take stock of the problem and move forward to combat it, but that Corbyn’s response had once again set the party back in its efforts to combat the antisemitism amongst it. 
Corbyn’s suspension and the withdrawal of the whip unleashed a new round of vitriol against hard-left, Corbyn supporters towards the new party leadership and activists, often Jews, who worked against the former leader because of his failure to tackle antisemitism in the party. 
Just last week, a Jewish Labour Party member said they felt forced to leave an online meeting of the Labour Nottingham East constituency party due to what he described as the “unacceptable atmosphere” in the meeting during which a motion by constituency party chair proposed a motion to restore the whip to Corbyn. 
According to the Jewish News, Labour is investigating whether the Jewish member was verbally abused by a fellow constituency party member during the meeting. The constituency party chair has now been suspended.
Starmer said he and the party are now working on an action plan as part of its response to the EHRC report which will be submitted in the coming weeks.
“This for me is not about making us more electorally attractive…This is about the soul of the Labour party, what it represents, its value and its principles. I think we made some progress in the early months [of his leadership]. We’ve been set back by what Jeremy [Corbyn] did, but we won’t get deflected.”
Starmer noted that the EHRC had specifically highlighted the importance of providing training and education to party members and officials on antisemitism. 
“I think we should celebrate Jewish traditions and history. I think that would be good for a lot of our members,” said the Labour Party leader. 
Starmer was also asked about the possibility of creating an exception to the Labour Party which stipulates that a party member who supported a non-Labour Party in the last general election cannot be, or remain, a member. 
Many Jewish members of Labour left the party during Corbyn’s leadership due to the antisemitism in its ranks and the toxic atmosphere for Jews that developed in it and some campaigned for other parties and candidates. 
With the election of the more moderate Starmer, many of those former members and activists could be interested in returning, something the new leader said the party should consider despite the current rules. 
“I think we need to look again at where people left the party because of antisemitism. There will be a number of people in that position. If people think ‘I think the Labour Party might be a safe space for me again’ we need to find a way to make that happen.”


Tags United Kingdom Jeremy Corbyn labour antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by