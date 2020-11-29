UK Labour Party leader Starmer: We must change party culture

Starmer was speaking to a special online conference of the Jewish Labour Movement, a formal affiliate of the Labour Party, and addressed at length his efforts to combat antisemitism within the party over which the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission recently found had broken the law regarding three components of equality laws.

“We will only deal with this when we change the culture of the Labour party, as well as the process [for dealing with antisemitic complains], to make it a party that is a safe place for everyone in it,” said Starmer in an earnest conversation with Ruth Smeeth, a former Labour MK and a national vice chair of JLM.

“For me, success will only come when everyone in our Jewish communities feels safe in the Labour Party, and when those who have left feel safe to return if that’s what they want to do,” he continued.

Corbyn’s election as Labour leader in 2015 heralded an influx of hard-left members into the party and its institutional leadership, many of whom had deeply anti-Zionist and at times antisemitic views which were expressed on innumerable occasions during his tenure and which were frequently ignored or addressed in an unsatisfactory manner.

“We have to be very clear by saying we won’t tolerate antisemitism, and that has to come from the top of party, from myself and [Labour deputy leader] Angela Rayner. We have to keep on taking action, keep on saying it that there is no place for this in our party. I have to lead the zero tolerance and make it clear we wont tolerate this in our party.”

Starmer lamented Corbyn’s response to the EHRC report on antisemitism in the Labour party which was published in October, who said following release of the report that antisemitism in Labour was“dramatically overstated for political reasons” by Labour’s opponents and the media.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Corbyn was suspended from the party and although the party disciplinary mechanism subsequently reinstated his membership, Starmer withdrew the whip from the former leader, meaning he no longer sits in the House of Commons as a Labour MP.

Starmer said on Sunday that he had hoped the EHRC report would be “a defining moment” for Labour to take stock of the problem and move forward to combat it, but that Corbyn’s response had once again set the party back in its efforts to combat the antisemitism amongst it.

Corbyn’s suspension and the withdrawal of the whip unleashed a new round of vitriol against hard-left, Corbyn supporters towards the new party leadership and activists, often Jews, who worked against the former leader because of his failure to tackle antisemitism in the party.

Just last week, a Jewish Labour Party member said they felt forced to leave an online meeting of the Labour Nottingham East constituency party due to what he described as the “unacceptable atmosphere” in the meeting during which a motion by constituency party chair proposed a motion to restore the whip to Corbyn.

According to the Jewish News, Labour is investigating whether the Jewish member was verbally abused by a fellow constituency party member during the meeting. The constituency party chair has now been suspended.

Starmer said he and the party are now working on an action plan as part of its response to the EHRC report which will be submitted in the coming weeks.

“This for me is not about making us more electorally attractive…This is about the soul of the Labour party, what it represents, its value and its principles. I think we made some progress in the early months [of his leadership]. We’ve been set back by what Jeremy [Corbyn] did, but we won’t get deflected.”

Starmer noted that the EHRC had specifically highlighted the importance of providing training and education to party members and officials on antisemitism.

“I think we should celebrate Jewish traditions and history. I think that would be good for a lot of our members,” said the Labour Party leader.

Starmer was also asked about the possibility of creating an exception to the Labour Party which stipulates that a party member who supported a non-Labour Party in the last general election cannot be, or remain, a member.

Many Jewish members of Labour left the party during Corbyn’s leadership due to the antisemitism in its ranks and the toxic atmosphere for Jews that developed in it and some campaigned for other parties and candidates.

With the election of the more moderate Starmer, many of those former members and activists could be interested in returning, something the new leader said the party should consider despite the current rules.

“I think we need to look again at where people left the party because of antisemitism. There will be a number of people in that position. If people think ‘I think the Labour Party might be a safe space for me again’ we need to find a way to make that happen.”