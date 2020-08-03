The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ukrainian president backs Babi Yar massacre memorial

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Babyn Yar memorial’s supervisory board that he supports its construction, the memorial center has said.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 3, 2020 19:11
BABI YAR, from the German archives. (photo credit: BEV SYKES/FLICKR)
BABI YAR, from the German archives.
(photo credit: BEV SYKES/FLICKR)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given his backing to the planned memorial center for the Babi Yar massacre which took place during the Holocaust, in the country’s capital, Kiev.
The “Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial” project was initiated in 2016 by four Jewish Ukrainian billionaires as a private initiative, but has had minimal government involvement with no government officials on the supervisory board.
During an online video-conference last week, Zelensky told the Babyn Yar memorial’s supervisory board that he supports its construction, the memorial center has said.
“The establishment of the memorial is extremely important for our country. Its history contains a lot of tragic pages. But we must bear them in minds and tell the coming generations about them,”  Zelensky told the board, said the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial in a statement to the press.
“Such moments should stay in the history of Ukraine. They are in our talks, in our memory, in books. It would be very good if this project were brought into life and we built history together with you.”
 Zelensky also reportedly emphasized the importance of remembering the Ukrainian ‘Righteous Among the Nations,’ who saved Jews in the Holocaust.
It was agreed during the online meeting that a working committee, led by Head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak, would be formed to “coordinate on the framework of the memorial’s establishment” as well as to prepare for the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre which will fall next year.
The mass murder at Babi Yar in the Ukraine was one of the worst single massacres during the Holocaust in which more than 33,000 Jews were shot dead at the ravine outside of Kiev on September 29 and 30, 1941, after the Nazis conquered the region earlier that month.
In the following months, the Nazis shot and murdered tens of thousands of non-Jews at the same location, including Soviet prisoners of war, Soviet civilians, Roma, and others, with some 100,000 people perishing at the site in total during the two year Nazi occupation of Kiev.
Head of the Supervisory Board, Natan Sharansky said that the history of Babi Yar is of importance to the Jewish people, as well as other nationalities including the people of Ukraine, Belarus and Poland..
“We have a common goal – to fight for the freedom and democracy of our peoples. This initiative is not just a monument, that is going to be a critical memorial, with the museum, a research center, contributing to raising the degree of tolerance in the society and playing a global role in Ukraine’s positioning in the world as well as its international recognition,” said Sharansky.
“Such institutions throughout the world are established in partnership with the state and supported by its key officials.”


