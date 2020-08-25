Uman rabbi claims he developed a 'cure' for coronavirus

Rabbi Israel Elhadad, who runs the synagogue at the grave of Rebe Nahchman of Breslov in Uman , Ukraine, claimed in an interview with Channel 12 that he found a natural medicine for the coronavirus

Speaking with Rafi Reshef, an Israeli journalist, Elhadad claimed that his medicine "with the help of heaven" helped cure "some 50 people in London."

However, he was not keen on divulging the exact quantities needed to properly concoct the medicine. Elhadad further explained the drug, saying that he invented it four months ago. He even provided information about its ingredients which include magnesium sulfate, coneflower, vitamin C and other components.

Despite Elhadad's efforts to get recognition for the his newly invented drug, including a letter he claimed to have sent to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it does not seem that anyone is aware of his invention.

"I sent a letter to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he did not reply," added Elhadad.