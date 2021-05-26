The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
"Unconstitutional:" Federal court strikes down Georgia’s anti-BDS law

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
MAY 26, 2021 02:48
Supporters of the Georgia NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) wearing protective masks protest after the death in February of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young black man shot after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, at the Glynn County Co (photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)
A federal court struck down a Georgia state law that required contractors with the state to swear not to boycott Israel, the latest in a series of legal defeats for an anti-boycott campaign that pressed hard for laws targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
“The requirement… that parties seeking to contract with the state of Georgia sign a certification that they are not engaged in a boycott of Israel also is unconstitutional compelled speech,” said the ruling filed Friday by Mark Cohen, a US District Court judge in Atlanta.
Cohen was ruling on a lawsuit brought by Abby Martin, a journalist who is harshly critical of Israel and embraces BDS. In 2019, Georgia Southern University had invited Martin to be the keynote speaker at a media conference for a $1,000 honorarium, then withdrew the invitation when she would not sign a contract swearing off BDS, as required by state law passed in 2017.
Cropped from the video shown, Abby Martin as a simple correspondent for RT before she got her own show, "Breaking the Set". (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)Cropped from the video shown, Abby Martin as a simple correspondent for RT before she got her own show, "Breaking the Set". (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The ruling was the latest blow to a surge in anti-BDS laws passed with the help of a number of pro-Israel groups, particularly Christian pro-Israel groups, in the middle of the last decade. In addition to Georgia, courts in Arizona, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas have ruled anti-BDS laws unconstitutional.
Civil liberty groups have mounted legal challenges to the laws. Martin was joined in her lawsuit by a number of organizations opposed to anti-BDS legislation, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, J Street, the rabbinical human rights group T’ruah and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law School.
“My First Amendment rights were restricted on behalf of a foreign government, which flies in the face of the principles of freedom and democracy,” Martin said.


Tags bds law georgia boycott Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement constitution
