Unilever moves to block Israeli knock-off of Ben & Jerry's brand

Shurat HaDin Israel Law center has claimed that Ben & Jerry's has "abandoned" their trademark in the West Bank, however, Unilever disagrees.

“Unilever unequivocally rejects all your assertions set forth therein including that Univeler has abandoned its trademark rights for Ben & Jerry's in what you refer to as the Judea and Samaria region of Israel." A letter dated August 12 reads, signed by Natalia Cavaliere, in response to a letter sent by Shurat HaDin's President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner that reads,

“The Shurat HaDin Law Center has now registered a commercial entity with the Israeli registry of corporations called “Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s."

The plan involved selling "Judea and Samaria's Finest Frozen Chosen People" complete with a portrait of Theodor Herzl, the founder of the modern Zionist movement.

"Please note that we deem any use of the trademark or tradename Ben & Jerry's to be a violation of our intellectual property rights." The letter continues.

Rejecting the notion that their decision to end sales in the West Bank is one of antisemitism, the letter ends, "Finally, and most importantly, Uniever and Ben & Jerry's reject completely and repudiate unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance. Antisemitism has no place in any society."

