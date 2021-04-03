Virtual Mimouna event to host famed Israeli artists, promote diversity

The event, "Mimouna: A Celebration of Jewish Diversity," is set to take place on April 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. MDT, and will include performances by international singer/songwriter Noa, as well as educational segments on the history, symbols and importance of Mimouna for Sephardic Jews of North African background.

Besides a focus on North African Jewry, workshops will also feature Yemenite, Iraqi and Persian Jewish artists and teachers.

"Judaism Your Way welcomes the opportunity to educate and connect our community with enriching cultural experiences," Rabbi Caryn Aviv, Rabbinic and Education Director, said.

"As part of our Passover 2021 programs, 'Mimouna: A Celebration of Jewish Diversity' is an event aligned with our values and a testament to the relationship-building capabilities of our virtual programming far beyond the Denver metro area,” she concluded.

Also present at the event will be Sigal Samuel, journalist and author of Osnat and Her Dove; Rabbi Sharona Grinsteiner, Director of Lifelong Learning, Hebrew Educational Alliance; Noam Dahary, Associate Director, Jewish National Fund Mountain States; and Yaffa Turgeman, Sephardic Moroccan Jewish community member.

