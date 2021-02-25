The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Visual art project highlights teachers' challenges, dedication in pandemic

The project is “not meant to compare [...] but to properly document experiences and the gap that has been filed,”

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 13:02
Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world as we know it and will continue to impact our lives for the foreseeable future. But how will it be remembered by those not here to live it? How will our future generations look back at this challenging period in human history?
The global campaign of combating the spread of the virus has known both failures and unparalleled success stories, with great sacrifices required from all of us to ensure a safe and gradual return to the life we once knew. On the other hand, the pandemic has highlighted not only health concerns, but social ones as well, often reflecting deep societal divisions.   
And while we are still dealing with the pandemic and its consequences, some have started thinking about the future and the ways the pandemic will be perceived in the grand scheme of things.
Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)
Gideon Leventhall-Airley, teacher of Jewish history at King David High School in the United Kingdom, believes that highlighting the education system and the ways it managed to adapt to drastic changes, is one good way to document the pandemic, as it characterized such a major aspect of it.
Together with Grant Rogers, a visual artist from Berlin, Leventhall-Airley sought to create a visual art project that would shed a light on teachers during the pandemic and on the ways they have managed to overcome difficulties and maintain quality education for their students.
And while that was eventually the result, the idea came to Leventhall-Airley from an unexpected encounter. One of his students had appealed to him, asking if she could return to school after months of learning from home. “In that one moment [she] encapsulated the ‘upside-down’ experience of lockdown-learning.” In other words, children want to return to school. They miss their friends; they miss learning in a social environment.
And teachers are no different. “Educators are part of a community,” Leventhall-Airley told The Jerusalem Post. “Teaching is a profession that is fundamentally social, community-based, and it has had to make extraordinary adjustments,” he added.
Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)
The visual project initiated by Leventhall-Airley focuses on this aspect exactly — the gap that was created in classrooms, and the ways teachers managed to fill the educational void created by such an absence.
Titled "Classroom Look in Lockdown," the project was first launched in the UK and asked teachers to document their teaching environments as an artistic photographic record, while encouraging them to reflect their own personal experience, allowing any and all interpretations.  
“While we've all become accustomed to classes of 20-30 pupils accessing learning via Zoom and MS-Teams and GoogleClassroom, these photographs reveal what goes on behind the computer screen; The creative and dynamic effort made by teachers on the new ‘virtual frontline’, maintaining engagement and learning for all,” Leventhall-Airley said.
Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)
The project is “not meant to compare,” he points out, “but to properly document experiences and the gap that has been filed,” he adds, hoping that the project will one day help people understand the changing dynamics that the education system went through during the pandemic.
“How do you illustrate what is not there? This project amplifies the silence of absence. The somehow deafening absence of the pupils from their classroom,” Rogers, who served as the artistic consultant of the project, explained.  “Every picture of an empty classroom demands that we use our imagination to fill the spaces. These empty rooms cry out for their pupils, but one person is always present […] the person who made this record. Their teacher.”
Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project. (Credit: Courtesy)
Leventhall-Airley believes that the coronavirus was a catalyst for changes that the profession of teaching would have to go through anyway, and says that from his experience, teachers are managing the change amazingly. Regarding criticism over the effectiveness and educational value provided by distance learning, he notes that people always fear change.
“If your parents told you that their experience from the classroom is the same as yours, I’d worry,” he told the Post. “Things change, they develop.”    
Having started in several schools in the UK, Leventhall-Airley now hopes to expand the online exhibition to perspectives from other countries, as he continues to try to “humanize the experience of teachers and students,” during the coronavirus pandemic and to  “provide a visual resource for teachers and pupils alike in the discussion of learning in Isolation.”

Online gallery: https://historypix.uk/lockdown
Submissions can be sent to LookOfLockdown@gmail.com
Open group where teachers can share their work: www.facebook.com/groups/lookoflockdown/


Tags United Kingdom education school students England Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus Cases pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by