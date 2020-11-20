The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Washington DC Holocaust org. 3GDC incorporated as non-profit

"Our programs and events over the next couple of years will focus on building community, sharing our families' history, and speaking out against antisemitism and all forms of hatred and bigotry."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 21:57
HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS visit the site of the Auschwitz death camp, during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the camp’s liberation and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Poland in January 2018.. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)
HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS visit the site of the Auschwitz death camp, during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the camp's liberation and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Poland in January 2018..
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)
3GDC, a Washington DC area organization representing grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, announced that it has been formally incorporated as a non-profit. 
Over the course of ten years the organization has has carried on lessons of Holocaust survivors including holding book talks by survivors and their descendants. Additionally, it has organized and led community-wide Holocaust Remembrance Day memorial activities, Holocaust-education training workshops, panel discussions on antisemitism, anti-racism and social events.
The activities were even extended into the coronavirus pandemic, as the organization sought to strength the bonds between "3G's" (third generation) and their voices with the greater community.  
The newly acquired non-profit status reflects the the last three years of leadership which has revitalized programming which provide opportunities for 3G's to engage with each other, and have a stronger voice both in the Jewish and greater DC community. 
As apart of the incorporation, 3GDC adopted new bylaws creating a formal, six-member Board of Directors and elected a slate of officers to serve until 2022.  
"I am very proud of the work 3GDC has already engaged in and its growth over the past several years, thanks to a team of passionate volunteers," said Elana Rosenfield, a co-founder of 3GDC and its newly elected President. 
"As we work to express the unique voice of 3Gs in our community, we will continue to look for new and innovative ways to honor our grandparents and their legacy. Our programs and events over the next couple of years will focus on building community, sharing our families' history, and speaking out against antisemitism and all forms of hatred and bigotry.  I am very excited for what the future holds for 3GDC and honored to serve as its President," Rosenfield said. 
Other recently elected officers include Courtney Tisch (former leadership chair) as Vice President, Brant Levine as Treasurer, and A.J. Siegel as Secretary.  Non-officer members of the Board of Directors include Toby Bulloff and Adam Weissmann.  


