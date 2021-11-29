The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'We must fight antisemitism and hate of every kind,' says Second Gentleman Emhoff

“Let us always remember that Jewish history is American history,” said Emhoff at the National Menorah Lighting in Washington.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 03:38
THE 2020 National Menorah is lit near the White House last December. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
THE 2020 National Menorah is lit near the White House last December.
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said on Sunday that American Jews and Jews worldwide “have experienced and continue to experience hostility, discrimination and violence,” and added: “We must speak truth about this epidemic of hate.”
Emhoff attended the National Menorah Lighting, hosted by Chabad, at President’s Park South (the Ellipse). Emhoff was joined by White House Jewish liaison Chanan Weissman and Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology.
“The freedom that American Jews everywhere have yearned for and championed, the freedom that our nation promises to all those who live and worship here - that freedom has, at times, been undermined by hate,” Emhoff said.
“As the Vice President said a few weeks ago, we must fight antisemitism and hate of every kind, and call it out when we see it,” he continued. “We know that this hate is horrible but not at all new, a fact that the Vice President and I were reminded of at Yad Vashem in Israel a few years ago,” Emhoff added.
“On this first night of Hanukkah, Jews around the world will light their menorahs in the windows of their homes – something the Vice President and I will do later this evening,” he said. “As we light this menorah on the lawn of the free, let us rededicate ourselves to doing everything we can to shine a light on hate, so we can put an end to hate.”
“Let us always remember that Jewish history is American history. Our values [are] American values,” said Emhoff.
The tradition of the national menorah lighting dates to the Carter administration in 1979. This year’s new Menorah was made of recycled aluminum provided by The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. Some 2,500 attendees listened to the US air force band perform traditional Hanukkah songs. Representatives of several Jewish organizations, including William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, attended the event as well. 
Last year was a much smaller event because of COVID, and now we are bouncing back,” said Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), who hosted the event. “Every year, the White House is represented by a senior administration official. In fact, we had the privilege of hosting Joe Biden here in 2014 when he was Vice President. I am delighted to host Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff here this year.”
“This is one area in life when left and right can come together,” said Shemtov. “Even though administrations have changed between the parties, the celebration is constant, because at the end of the day, we need to bring people together even when there is a division and especially when there is division, and like the menorah brings the branches from both sides to shine light towards each other.”
The White House is also expected to hold a Hanukkah reception on Wednesday. Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden released a statement regarding the Jewish holiday. “Over these eight nights, Jews in the United States, Israel, and around the globe will proudly celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights,” Biden wrote.
“At its core, Hanukkah recounts a story at the heart of the human spirit – one that is inherently Jewish and undeniably American,” the President’s statement reads. “It commemorates how even the most fragile flame can sustain a tradition and nourish the soul of a people. It teaches us that even a little bit of light, wherever it is found, can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward. And it reminds us that whether it is the Holy Temple in Jerusalem or the temple of our democracy, nothing broken or profaned is beyond repair,” he added.
Israel’s Ambassador to Washington, Mike Herzog, thanked Biden for his message. “Thank you for your kind words and years-long friendship,” he tweeted in response to Biden. “As we come together this Hanukkah to celebrate the triumph of the human spirit, I look forward to working together to strengthen the alliance.”


Tags United States Hanukkah Menorah antisemitism Kamala Harris
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by