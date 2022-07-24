How can singles make dating more environmentally friendly in Israel?

Bumble, a dating app well-known for being a space where women make the first move, is seeing that more Israeli singles take environmental issues into account when it comes to dating.

The app includes an "environmentalism" interest that users can add to their profile. Other badges on profiles include LGBTQIA+ ally and Feminism. 35% of Israeli users have added the ‘environmentalism’ badge to their profile.

“Our research shows that the majority of single people around the world are being more mindful and intentional in how, and when, they date," said Naomi Walkland, Vice President of Bumble for Europe. "Now more than ever, people are being more upfront about what they want in the search for someone who shares their values."

Ideas for environmentally-friendly dates:

Going for a picnic, remember to bring reusable utensils and a garbage bag to clean up;

Dates at bars or restaurants with environmental commitments;

Walking or cycling;

Volunteer work which could include cleaning up the nearest beach.

Bumble app logo (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The presence of environmental issues in dating apps comes as people are more concerned about what effects climate change will have in the future. It also implies the importance that Israeli singles are placing that those they date reflect their environmental values.

Bumble's research and statistics: