"Sovereignty and governance are here in the Environmental Protection Ministry," Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman said earlier this month. During her speech, she outlined her environmental views.

Silman said that illegal waste, which causes many environmental problems, is one example of environmental crime. Unfortunately, illegal waste is common in many sectors; for example, Silman intends to lobby for a construction waste law.

Silman stated that environmental crime is also widespread in areas such as illegal landfills, cars that are stolen for parts and dumped, illegal quarries, burning of agricultural waste and dumping of construction waste. She intends to maintain a chain of enforcement in her office.

Silman, whose circumstances surrounding her appointment as a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government are controversial in light of her resignation from the previous government, this week appointed Guy Samet as the ministry's director-general.

Minister Silman: Environment ministry formulated waste policy

Silman also said that the ministry has formulated a waste policy many times with the aim of significantly reducing illegal landfills and illegal dumping of any waste which is environmentally harmful.

Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is seen at the handover ceremony replacing outgoing minister Tamar Zandberg, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

She noted that what's clear to everyone is that what is missing is action on the ground and implementation of the correct and relevant actions, like strategies that have already been formulated through the Green Police and the ability to submit claims. One clear proof of this is the lack of facilities to manage waste.

Silman said that in this term, it's time to act and implement. She intends to promote tenders in the field together with the accountant-general of the Treasury and the budget division.

The minister also intends to significantly deepen cooperation between local government and local authorities. On the climate crisis, she added that this is part of our daily reality and it's closely related to the local authorities. In recent years, she explained, we've witnessed more and more extreme heat waves, wildfires and droughts, and these trends are expected to worsen. Silman intends to push forward and get the climate law approved by the Knesset.

People today realize that Israel's environmental challenges are part of a global crisis. Climate change isn't an abstract and distant concern, but an existing and threatening reality.

In the field of environmental education, the minister pledged to persevere, reinforce, and maintain cooperation with environmental organizations to strengthen an appreciation for Israel's heritage and love of the land. Members of generation Z are involved in climate justice and environmental quality. The ministry's role is to support and be an anchor for them. Silman is counting on Israeli youth, she concluded.