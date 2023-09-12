Chupacabra? 'Mythical creature' caught on camera in Texas backyard

A strange four-legged creature was spotted in the backyard of a private house, leaving residents of a small town in Texas perplexed.

Even animal experts were unable to identify the unknown animal that was captured on camera.

Tina Kalig, of Hill Country Village, photographed the odd animal, which resembled a large dog, but its exact identity remained a mystery.

How did the animal look?

The animal had a yellowish-brown coat, a long tail almost touching the ground, and large erect ears.

"I saw an animal in my yard, and I thought, 'Wow, what is that?'" said Kalig in an interview with the local news network, KENS 5.

Before disappearing into the darkness, the creature briefly wandered around Kalig's yard and even ate some fallen berries. Unable to identify the animal, Kaleigh shared the video on social media and asked for help from her neighbors.

"Maybe it's a Chupacabra," Kalig speculated, referring to the legendary creature from Latin America. Believers claim that the Chupacabra feeds on domestic animals, particularly goats, earning it the nickname "goat sucker."

Described as a heavy creature, about the size of a small bear, with thorns running from its neck to its tail, the Chupacabra is said to swiftly move and suck the blood of small farm animals with its tube-like tongue.

Standing about 3 to 4 meters tall, it is believed to jump like a kangaroo and attack animals to drink their blood. However, no animal matching its description has ever been recorded, leading to the Chupacabra being compared to other legendary creatures such as Bigfoot, Yeti, or the Loch Ness monster.

No previous confirmed sightings

While many people believe in their existence, no confirmed sightings exist.

Likely, the creature in Kalig's video is not a Chupacabra. Instead, it is more plausible that it is a cross between a coyote and a dog, as suggested by some. The New York Post reported a local legend in Hill Country Village about an old mountain lion that roams the nearby woods, although it has never been documented.

The city authorities have contacted Texas wildlife officials for assistance, but no further comments have been made.