Israel and US sign 5-year MOU on environmental and climate cooperation

Israel and the United States signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) on environmental and climate issues on Tuesday morning.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman and US Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe signed the MOU together in New York City. This MOU replaces an existing one that expires at the end of next month and includes a more significant focus on climate change.

The EPA is a federal agency employing approximately 15,000 workers across 10 geographic regions covering the entire United States. The agency leads the government's environmental policy and advocates for integrating this aspect in various policy areas.

Exchange of environmental knowledge

Silman said Israel would benefit from the EPA's expertise and knowledge in air quality, soil remediation, and emergency events. At the same time, Israel can share its resources in areas such as wastewater reuse and management.

"With the signing of this new agreement, we are expanding and strengthening cooperation in the field of climate," Silman said. "As part of implementing the new MOU, we aim to maximize bilateral cooperation in regional activities and promote initiatives and programs with other countries in the region." Israel and the US sign a MOU on on environmental and climate issues. (credit: USEPA)

Specifically, the MOU includes joint actions and exchanges of knowledge in the areas of climate change mitigation, including greenhouse gas emissions reduction, carbon-neutral economy promotion, and climate change adaptation; water Issues, including wastewater treatment and reuse, protection and restoration of marine environments, and monitoring and repair of rivers; waste management, including policies to combat plastic pollution; soil remediation, including innovative approaches to cleaning and rehabilitating contaminated sites; air quality, including prevention, reduction, monitoring, and modeling.

The MOU also touches on chemical management, radiation protection and noise pollution prevention, environmental legislation, economics, and justice.