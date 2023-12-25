This is how Israel plans to rebuild southern Israel: Green and clean

On Monday, the Environmental Protection Ministry revealed its several hundred million shekel "Green South" plan to rebuild and rehabilitate the Negev region sustainably.

"We will grow new hope from the ruins for the residents, the people of Israel, who are connected to nature and the land," said Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman. "Together we will prevail."

The plan was formed by Silman's ministry professionals together with the heads of the local authorities and area residents over the nearly three months since the October 7 Hamas massacre.

As a result of the attack, in addition to the loss of life, various environmental damages occurred. These included rampant fires contributing to increased air pollution, widespread pillaging leading to extensive waste dumping, damage to asbestos roofs, ground destruction caused by the movement of heavy vehicles, and more.

The ministry's plan paves the way for a hazard-free environment. Its key components involve strategically reducing landfill waste, environmental planning and construction practices, and restoring and safeguarding open spaces. To kickstart this initiative, the ministry has allocated an initial budget of NIS 84 million and said it will work to secure additional funds via other ministries and funds. Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman discusses plans to rebuild southern Israel. (credit: BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO)

Project to begin immediately

The ministry said the initial stages will begin immediately. The entire plan is expected to be completed in five years.

Silman emphasized during a briefing that this plan was a collaborative effort involving all relevant stakeholders. The vision behind the plan extends beyond the mere reconstruction of houses; it aims to shield the population and the environment from pollution and other environmental hazards. Advertisement

Silman underscored the deep connection that the people of the Negev region already had with their environment. She said they deserve to return to their previous way of life and a better and more sustainable future.

Specifically, the plan will kick off with a NIS 1 million shekel survey of the area and the rehabilitation of severe hazards, such as remediation of asbestos, hazardous substances, and contaminated soil as a result of the attack. Asbestos roofs are expected to be replaced with solar roofs.

All schools and public buildings damaged or in ruins will be rebuilt according to green building standards. The budget should also allow for an environmental planning consultant to help upgrade and renovate privately owned buildings. Nature sites, community gardens, and edible forests will also be established in various communities.

Natural and open spaces, such as the recreation area in Shikma Park, Habsor Road, and the Darom Adom areas, are expected to be restored.

In Sderot specifically, the ministry will invest in sustainable urbanism, outfitting houses with new courtyards, solar roofs, roof insulation, and more efficient lighting. Mature trees will be planted on the city's main streets to increase shading, and a 300 dunam urban nature site will be developed.

The plan also includes removing agriculture waste sites in communities and along scenic roads. Budgets will be allocated for the local authorities for the recycling and removal of untreated hazards, and inspection and enforcement activities to prevent fires and dumping of waste will be enhanced.

Financial support will be provided for the establishment of end facilities for the treatment of agricultural waste. In addition, farmers will receive subsidies for a transitional period to adopt techniques for preserving clean pruning suitable for chipping and reclining. These subsidies should also support purchasing chippers, mulchers, and sifers for various areas or local authorities.

The plan likewise includes establishing sorting and treatment facilities and recycling centers in municipalities to encourage waste stream separation. This could consist of smart disposal containers, recycling centers, composters and biogas facilities for dining rooms.

It would also mean shuttering the "Daya" landfill until a new site can be established.

The ministry said some of these projects had already kicked off before the massacre and will, therefore, be easier to continue. Others will be new both for the South and Israel in general.

While the country is at the forefront of green technology, Israel has struggled to advance green policies and practices.

"Today, we are making a change," Silman said. The Green South plan "will lead this beautiful land to recovery and renewal."