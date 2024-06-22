Just Stop Oil protesters endanger rare lichen after vandalizing Stonehenge

Rare variations of plant organisms, known as lichen, may have been damaged during a Just Stop Oil-orchestrated vandalism on Stonehenge, according to experts cited in local media.

The vandalism saw activists for the environmentalist protest group pour what the group claimed was orange cornflour over the historic site - which houses rare variations of lichen.

“The orange cornflour we used will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not.” Just Stop Oil posted on X in response to a vandalism video.

The post was quickly "community-noted" with articles indicating that damage sustained during the vandalism may not just “wash away with the rain.”

Backing up the concerns raised by the community notes, Stonehenge volunteer Tim Daw told BBC Breakfast that he conducted a minor experiment proving that the action displaced lichen. Just Stop Oil features Stonehenge vandalism on X profile. (credit: SCREENSHOT/JUST STOP OIL)

Using a formula similar to the one used by the activists, Daw said he applied it to rocks similar to those at the site. He found that lichen had been displaced after the cornflour had been washed away.

Daw said the lichen may also take a long time to recover from the incident as it is a “very, very rare plant organism that grows on rocks, " which "takes hundreds of years to grow because there's no nutrition.”

How has Just Stop Oil reacted to the news they may have endangered lichen?

The group has continued to advertise the vandalism as a success, making an image of the incident a strong feature of their X profile.

The group also announced on X that they would sell prints of the incident. Their website lists the prints at a cost of NIS 243 or $65.

The group also shared X posts mocking those expressing concern for the lichen, with one person sharing a photo of people touching the rocks with the caption “but what about the lichen?!?”

Why did Just Stop Oil vandalize the historic site?

In a press release published last week, Just Stop Oil said, “Two Just Stop Oil supporters have decorated Stonehenge in orange powder paint. They are demanding that the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree on an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal by 2030. [1]

“At around 12 pm, the two supporters began spraying the iconic rocks at the ancient site near Salisbury. Tomorrow, thousands are expected to descend on the site to celebrate the Summer Solstice.

“Today’s action has come days after the Labour party’s manifesto has recommitted them to stopping all future licenses for new oil and gas, should they form the next government.“

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas.’ However, we all know this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil, and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

One of the vandals, Niamh Lynch, said, “Stonehenge at the solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at its state! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but the continued burning of oil, coal, and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.

“It’s time to think about what our civilization will leave behind – what is our legacy?

What is lichen?

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, lichens are a mixture of two organisms living as one. Most lichen species are fungi and algae living together as if they were a single organism.

Lichen are also environmentalists in their own way. They absorb carbon dioxide and other pollutants from the air as part of their photosynthesis, and the pollutants then remain trapped within the organism.