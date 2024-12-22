Over two dozen new species discovered in Peruvian forest

Over two dozen new species have been discovered by scientists in a remote region of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest – including a semi-aquatic mouse – according to a recent report in Conservation International’s Rapid Assessment Program Bulletin of Biological Assessment.

The report documented a 2022 expedition to the Alto Mayo region of Peru, where, in addition to discovering new species of butterflies, fish, beetles, and more, scientists observed multiple near-extinct species, such as the San Martin titi monkey.

“Overall, the RAP team encountered exceptionally high levels of biodiversity that far exceeded expectations,” the report said.

“The complex mosaic of soil types, ecosystems, varied elevation and microclimates and other factors are likely to have contributed to this unique biodiversity.”

One of the more interesting species' discovered was a fish the report described as 'blob-headed.' During an expedition to the Peruvian region of Alto Mayo, scientists working with Awajun indigenous communities discovered new species of plants, animals and insects (credit: Robinson Olivera/Handout via REUTERS)

"The function of this unusual structure remains a mystery," the report said.

In addition to the amphibious mouse, three more species of mammal were discovered: a mouse with spiny fur, a bat, and a squirrel.

'It's astonishing'

Chris Jiggins, an evolutionary biology professor at Cambridge University who was not involved in the study, told NBC that while discovering new species of insects and even fish is not uncommon, documenting new mammals is nothing short of incredible.

“It’s astonishing — to find four new species of mammals unknown to science is pretty impressive. The amphibious mouse is something I’ve never heard of. It’s quite extraordinary,” Jiggins told NBC.

The indigenous groups living in the area had extensive knowledge about many of the species and assisted the scientists in their work, Dr. Trond Larsen, head of Conservation International's Rapid Assessment Program and one of the report’s authors, told Reuters. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“It was really fantastic to work so closely with the Awajun people. They have extensive traditional knowledge about the forests, animals and plants they live side-by-side with,” Larsen said.