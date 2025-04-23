How to stay safe from sharks: Tips following the Israeli coast attack

While shark attacks, such as the tragic incident that occurred at a beach in Hadera on Sunday, when the remains of a 40-year-old man were recovered following a shark attack, are extremely rare in Israel, they underscore the importance of understanding shark behavior and adopting proper safety precautions.

This incident took place in an area known for seasonal shark activity, particularly during the winter and spring months.

In regions where sharks are known to frequent, these predators generally do not target humans unless they are confused—often due to mistaken identity, such as when a swimmer is mistaken for a seal.

Sharks in Israel's water

The sharks found along Israel's coast primarily feed on fish, squid, and other small marine creatures. They rarely approach humans unless their natural environment is disturbed.

A remarkable feature of sharks is their ability to detect minute electrical impulses in the water, which are generated by muscle movements, including those from humans. This ability allows them to hunt in murky waters or at night. Search and rescue teams search for a diver which has been missing since yesterday when he was attacked by sharks near the beach in Hadera. April 22, 2025. (credit: Tal Gal/Flash90)

Equipped with exceptional senses—such as smell, sight, and movement detection—sharks generally do not seek out humans as prey. Most shark attacks occur due to mistaken identity, with sharks confusing divers or surfers for seals.

“In Israeli waters, especially near the warm water outlets of power plants in Hadera and Ashkelon, we generally see gray sharks and whitetip sharks,” said Dr. Aviad Scheinin, a researcher at the University of Haifa who has studied shark behavior in Hadera for over a decade.

“The gray shark is relatively large, averaging three meters in length and weighing over 150 kilograms. Whitetip sharks, which are endangered in the Mediterranean, grow up to two meters and weigh between 50 and 70 kg. In the Hadera area, we mostly encounter female gray sharks and male whitetip sharks,” he explained.

“There are many shark species, including some smaller ones. Others, like hammerheads or tiger sharks—which prey on marine mammals and pose a greater threat to humans—are not found in the Mediterranean but rather in places like Australia, South Africa, and the United States. Sharks are typically conditioned to feed on fish. When fish are dumped into the sea, they can start associating people with food, which can lead to risky behavior."

Encountering a shark off Israel's coast is not usually dangerous. "As long as we avoid beaches known for shark clusters and fish fatalities, the risk is minimal,” said Dr. Scheinin. “Sharks aren’t interested in humans. We're not part of their diet. Incidents like the one in Hadera are extremely rare. The key is not to touch, feed, or chase them. Feeding sharks with dead fish near Hadera has caused them to associate humans with food, which is risky.”

As sea temperatures rise, sharks generally move offshore, not returning until the following year.

What should you do if you come face-to-face with a shark?

If you come face-to-face with a shark, the most important rule is to stay calm—no matter how terrifying the situation. Sudden movements, loud noises, or frantic swimming can trigger a shark's predatory instincts. Experts recommend maintaining eye contact, refraining from touching or scaring the shark, and staying at least four to five meters away.

“In most cases, the shark will simply change direction and move away,” Dr. Scheinin said.

The real danger typically comes from fishermen. “Fishermen holding dead fish might provoke sharks—not because the sharks are specifically interested in them, but because the fish attract the sharks. That’s when bites can happen. However, even in areas like Hadera and Beit Yanai, sharks don’t usually pose an immediate threat. Just give them space.”

