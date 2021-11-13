The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

UN's COP15 designates Eilat birding center project as globally important

Out of 258 different initiatives, the Eilat-based one was selected by the conference as one of 19 of the most 'outstanding' conservation projects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 10:52
Long-billed dowitcher bird spotted in Eilat (photo credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI)
Long-billed dowitcher bird spotted in Eilat
(photo credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI)
The United Nations 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity designated an Eilat International Birding & Research Center project as one of the most important conservation initiatives globally.
Out of 258 different initiatives, "bird observatory – a community-based biodiversity conservation of the migratory birds' flyway in Eilat" was selected by the conference as one of the 19 most "outstanding" conservation projects.
The center focuses on protecting birds from hazards such as antennae, power lines and wind turbines and marking certain sites as safe for migration and feeding.
The research center's location, Eilat, serves as an important geographical area for migratory birds, as it connects Eurasia and Africa, as well as the Sahara Desert.
The organization noted that, as many natural habitats have been destroyed due to human activities, many birds have settled in fields, orchards, gardens and sewage treatment infrastructure. The initiative noted that it requires support from the public in order to better protect the birds. One way the organization reaches out to the public is by convincing farmers to turn to birds as a natural means of pest control.
Eilat. (credit: RONY BALAHSAN)Eilat. (credit: RONY BALAHSAN)
"To improve these man-made stopover sites for the birds, we need public support and participation and creative collaborations", said the research center's director, Noam Weiss. "To convince a farmer that birds can do pest control just as good or even better than pesticides, and therefore birds should feel safe and invited to the farms, or to collaborate with the local water company "En Netafim" to make the treated water reservoir a safer and better site for the birds, we need deep roots in our communities, research that involves the farmers and tons of goodwill".
Mayor of Eilat Eli Lankry praised the center, saying, "Eilat is exceptionally proud to be such an important stopover site of the flyway of so many birds. It is time to thank and acknowledge the Bird Sanctuary's staff, who are busy day and night to develop and make the sanctuary better for birds and people."
The International Birding & Research Center is a partnership between the municipality of Eilat, Eilot regional council, the Nature and Parks Authority, the Society for the Protection of Nature, KKL and the Ministry of Tourism.


Tags Eilat animals climate change
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by