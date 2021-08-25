The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli travelers flocked to Eilat in July, shunned Jerusalem

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 25, 2021 14:37
Eilat. (photo credit: RONY BALAHSAN)
Eilat.
(photo credit: RONY BALAHSAN)
Israelis visited hotels in droves in July, enjoying the opportunity to travel locally despite COVID restrictions. That helped the hotels offset some of the loss from the nearly complete stoppage of foreign visitors, according to data from the Israel Hotels Association.
The situation in hotels looked far different than it did in July 2019, in the summer before the pandemic began. Because tourism from abroad was extremely limited due to coronavirus restrictions, only 6% of visits were made by foreigners, compared to 94% by Israelis. Put differently, the number of stays by foreign tourists was down 85% from 2019, while visits by Israelis rose 19%.  
The inconveniences of overseas travel due to coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements spurred many Israelis to forgo their vacations abroad in favor of domestic respites.
In total, some 2.1 million overnight stays were recorded in hotels during July, 17% less than were recorded in July 2019.
Most of the hotel-goers just wanted to get away to Israel's traditional vacation destinations. Nearly 800,000 people visited Eilat, 38% of all travelers. Tiberias and Tel Aviv ranked number second and third, with 240,000 and 225,000 visits, respectively.
Jerusalem to light up iconic sites as first major tourism project of 2021 (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)Jerusalem to light up iconic sites as first major tourism project of 2021 (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Eilat and the Dead Sea had the highest levels of hotel occupancy, at 87% and 71%, respectively. Jerusalem, usually one of the country's most popular destinations for travelers, had just a 36% occupancy rate during July, as the total number of hotel visitors dropped from 54% in 2019 to 186,000.
The comparison between Jerusalem and Eilat is starker when considering that both cities have about 11,000 hotel rooms each, by far the most in Israel. Tel Aviv has about 8,800 hotel rooms, and Tiberias and the surrounding towns around the Sea of Galilee have about 5,600. The Dead Sea has about 4,000 hotel rooms available.
The total number of visitors to Eilat, Tiberias and Dead Sea Hotels were nearly even with July 2019 levels, while hotel stays were down 54% in Jerusalem and 37% in Tel Aviv.
The trend away from the big cities should not be surprising. A survey of Israelis' travel habits published Tuesday by Agoda.com found that 14% more people said they value relaxing beach vacations than before the pandemic.
"Despite the encouraging summer data, especially in areas that have always been domestic tourism-oriented, many difficulties are expected for hotels in foreign-tourist-oriented cities," the Israel Hotels Association said. "The period after the summer and after the holidays will require about 270 hotels to examine the nature and character of their activities, assuming that the severe restrictions on the entry of tourists will continue."
Looking at the numbers for the first seven months of 2021, about 7.3 million hotel visits were recorded thus far this year. That's a 50% decline from 2019, but a 21% improvement from 2020. Total occupancy across all hotels from January through July was just 31.3%, compared to 68.9% in 2019 and 28.5% in 2020.


Tags Eilat Jerusalem Tourism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by