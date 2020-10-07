A perfect sweet moment, courtesy of rebar

We could all do without most of the things the pandemic brought to our lives, right?





But some innovations that were born out of necessity are very welcome, and hopefully will stay with us after humanity wins over the virus.





One such thing is the new rebar@home initiative, which allows everyone (who owns a blender) to recreate rebar’s delicious smoothies, at home.





“It is not an entirely new idea. We thought about the idea some time ago but the lockdown and not being able to serve our customers hastened the completion of the project,” the company’s spokesperson said.





The idea is simple – you order kits of five to 10 prepacked frozen servings of fruit, vegetables, nuts and superfoods of your choice, packed in paper cups, with rebar’s yogurt drink or natural apple juice, all premeasured for a medium size smoothie, and voila – all you have to do is take it out of the freezer whenever you feel like something tasty and in a few minutes you can sip it while watching yet another Netflix series.





The packages are available in five, seven or 10 drinks, and you can choose between classic smoothies, superfood smoothies with extra protein or other options.





Same as in the chain’s stores, the drinks are all rich in nutrients and low in fat and sodium, but most important – delicious and satisfying.





We sampled a few of the smoothies that we served to “customers” of several ages – from kids to grandparents – and they all loved them.





Our favorite so far was the Relax mix, with pineapple, mango, goji berry and passion fruit sorbet, and we are going to try soon the Super Acai mix – with acai, banana, mango, granola, silan and organic cocoa (which we hid from the kids), blended with rebar’s yogurt.





At the moment the packages are available in Tel Aviv , Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, Ra’anana, Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Herzliya, Petah Tikva, Bnei Dror, Netanya and Even Yehuda. But the chain says that very soon the service will be available in more cities around the country.





The beautifully packed box arrived home with all the mixes still frozen and ready. We prepared two smoothies and kept the rest for the following days.





Deliveries are made Sunday-Thursday between 1:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., and orders that will be received daily before 8 p.m. will be delivered the next day.





A five-drink package costs NIS 90, seven costs NIS 119 and 10 will cost you NIS 150. Delivery is NIS 15 or free with orders NIS 150 and more. If you are a member you can collect points with these orders. More details about availability and kashrut are at www.rebar.co.il. I am hooked.

