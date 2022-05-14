The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

La Carne: Hamburger paradise in Petah Tikva - opinion

The place is shiny and new, with outdoor tables to sit and eat at, although they clearly do a large trade in takeaway. I counted at least four helmeted motorcyclists waiting for stuff to deliver.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: MAY 14, 2022 12:18
La Carne (photo credit: Barak Kadosh)
La Carne
(photo credit: Barak Kadosh)

For Yossi Lahav, the personable owner of La Carne in Petah-Tikva, this is his first venture into the restaurant business. Perhaps “restaurant” is overstating the case, as La Carne is actually a hamburger joint, situated in the heart of the busy city on a main road, and conveniently next door to the local Chabad branch in case you are in need of a quick “minyan.”

The place is shiny and new, with outdoor tables to sit and eat at, although they clearly do a large trade in takeaway. I counted at least four helmeted motorcyclists waiting for stuff to deliver.

Yossi is proud to tell me that the fresh meat is ground up every morning to make the burgers and the only additives are seasonings. And, indeed, the burgers are exceptionally meaty.

There is no printed menu but the different choices of burger are listed above the counter in neon lights and all have some clever and imaginative names. You can choose a Premium hamburger (NIS 52) which consists of 200 gr. of meat in a bun with tomato, lettuce and pickle, or a “cheeseburger” (NIS 61) another 200 gr. of meat with, of course, vegan cheese. For NIS 69 you can have “Hakatsav” (the butcher) a hamburger wrapped in sliced entrecôte, you can also choose a “Honolulu” (with pineapple) and an “Eiffel” (with mushrooms and crispy onion.)

The service is quick and efficient and two trays of food were speedily delivered to our outdoor table.

La Carne (credit: Shon Davis) La Carne (credit: Shon Davis)

I chose the “Eiffel” (NIS 61) which had additions of fried mushrooms and purple onion slices, while my companion had the “Katsav,” the one with the extra meat (NIS 69).

We had to ask for flatware since the buns were piled high with food and impossible to take a bite from. Some disposable plastic cutlery was brought which made it a lot easier to sample the food.

They were, as expected, very tasty and filling and the chips (fries) on the side were very hot and freshly fried.

There were generous quantities of sauces, hand-wipers and napkins to make the eating of these burgers a pleasurable experience.

When we mentioned to Yossi that we wanted to buy another burger to take to our son Zvika who lives in Petah Tikva, he absolutely refused to take money for it.

Somebody commented on social media that this is the best burger in Israel. I don’t know if I can confirm that – but it certainly was an excellent and enjoyable meal.

La CarneGlatt KosherKashrut: Rabbanut Petah Tikva1 Haim Ozer StreetPetah Tikva(03) 549-9174Open: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.Friday – closed.Saturday night – after Shabbat.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags petah tikva hamburger food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by