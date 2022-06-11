The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Salta: A Ra'anana fixture revisited - review

Here, for a change, is my report on a full-blown dairy restaurant where fish, cheese and eggs are dished up in a mind-blowing variety of ways

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 11:50
Salta (photo credit: Salta)
Salta
(photo credit: Salta)

I’ve been getting complaints from fellow members at my local synagogue, the incomparable Snac – South Netanya Ashkenazi Congregation – that I’m writing too much about vegan restaurants.

So here, for a change, is my report on a full-blown dairy restaurant where fish, cheese and eggs are dished up in a mind-blowing variety of ways.

Salta

Salta in Ra’anana has been a fixture of the town for the last 15 years. It’s a rather quaint eatery with old-fashioned wooden tables, oil paintings and a magnificent crystal chandelier. Outside the restroom is the prettiest flowered sink you will ever see. 

Scattered around are items from early Israel – an ancient typewriter, kitchen scales – and there’s a well-stocked wooden bar presided over by an enthusiastic barman, Yoav, who is an expert on mixing cocktails.

Salta (credit: Salta) Salta (credit: Salta)

I chose a drink of gin and lemon with berries while my companion had vodka and liqueur. I loved my drink – it wasn’t full of ice cubes that would melt and dilute the alcohol but was deceptively sweet – so much so that I didn’t realize how much alcohol I was imbibing. 

There must have been a cup of gin in there because even I, a seasoned drinker, found myself practically under the table. My companion, on the other hand, stayed remarkably sober.

And so to the food. For a starter, I chose eggplant mascarpone with black lentils. It was garnished with pieces of roasted garlic, a delicious nosh. Eaten with handfuls of the crispy brown loaf, it was a delicacy. As I have mentioned before, black lentils have a way of looking just like caviar (NIS 36). 

The other starter was roasted eggplant, served with tomato salsa, a fairly standard but healthy version of the dish (NIS 44).

For his main course my husband picked crispy sea bass (NIS 115) which was served with an interesting pasta shape one does not see around very often, radiatori, so called because they look like radiators. The crumbed fillets were flavored with thyme and rosemary, and were as crispy as promised. You can’t go wrong with sea bass, and this was a good example of it.

I picked spinach quiche with salad and was very happy with my choice. It consisted of a lovely fresh salad – lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage and herbs – with an enormous slice of quiche. This was dominated by the lashings of melted cheese which – full disclosure – is my favorite food in the world. The pastry was light and crispy (NIS 63).

Finally, we were persuaded to end our meal with a newly created dessert, banana and caramel cake. The base was a buttery shortbread crust and the sliced bananas were covered in lashings of fresh Chantilly, which could make anything taste good.

Congratulations to Yuval and Jonathan Navon, the father and son team who run Salta, for doing such a good job.

Salta10 Rambam St., Ra’anana(09) 748-5983Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Kashrut: Ra’anana Rabbinate.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
4

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by