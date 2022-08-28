As temperatures sizzle in Israel and around the world, the Jewish community may be in the mood for a new frozen treat to help cool off — but are frozen gefilte fish pops the answer to that craving? "We hear it's hot in Israel now. Gefilte Pops would be a great way to cool off," Manischewitz explained to The Jerusalem Post.

The product that even the most diehard Ashkenazi food fans would be reluctant to try was proposed by Manischewitz on Sunday —likely as a joke — in response to a Friday CNN report about Oscar Mayer's new "cold dog," a hot dog-flavored iced treat topped with a mustard swirl.

"There is no better way to end the summer than to cool off with a Gefilte Pop! All the fun of ice pops and the traditional taste of Bubbie's kitchen." Manischewitz

Baiting Manischewitz

"Two summer staples — hot dogs and popsicles — are coming together. Oscar Mayer presents the 'Cold Dog,' a frozen pop that is 'both refreshing and smokey.' When will Manischewitz give us the cholent pop? Or the gefilta pop?" asked Aviva Klompas, former head of speechwriting for Israel's UN mission.

"You asked for it," said Manischewitz's Twitter account, with a picture of the suspect product of dubious edibility. "Rabbi Manischewitz always said, 'Give the people what they want.'"

Responses varied from chilly receptions to feigned interest as Twitter users went along with what many hoped was a joke. In response to one Twitter user who said that it was a dream come true, Manischewitz quoted Zionist icon Theodor Herzl, saying "'If you will it, it is no dream.'"

A fishy idea

When asked by The Jerusalem Post if the item was real or a viral marketing ploy, Manischewitz said, "There is no better way to end the summer than to cool off with a Gefilte Pop! All the fun of ice pops and the traditional taste of Bubbie's kitchen."

As for a frozen delicacy based on cholent, a slow-cooked Shabbat stew usually of meats potatoes and beans, Manischewitz pondered that if there were leftovers from Shabbat, they may freeze it. However, the company recanted the cholent idea as a step too far in conversation with The Post.

When asked about the possibility of frozen pickled herring pops, Manischewitz said that the Scandinavians already have it covered.

If I was an Oscar Mayer frozen Weiner

While Manischewitz is playing to the crowd with what is likely a joke product, CNN reported that Oscar Mayer seems to be genuinely selling the product for $2 at select Popbar gelato shops locations across America, after Instagram followers determined that the idea was "genius" in a poll a few months ago.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” said Anne Field, Oscar Mayer North American brand communications head said in a Thursday press release. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”

Manischewitz mischief

Manischewitz's plucky Twitter team has a history of promoting joke products such as "gefilte fish topped pizza," "borscht macaroons" and "hash brownie macaroons."

In late June, the Jewish food company first introduced the idea of gefilte dogs, a hot dog-style version of a traditional Ashkenazi ground fish dish.

"You asked, we listened," tweeted Manischewitz on Wednesday. "The R&D team hasn't slept all week and now the factory will be cranking out these babies 24/6. Just in time for July 4th! An American tradition your Bubbie will love.

"Vegetarian and health-conscious diets are exploding and Gefilte Dogs fit perfectly into that lifestyle. And who else but Manischewitz to feed families, wholesome and delicious foods for July Fourth?" said Manischewitz's Twitter account in a response to an inquiry by The Jerusalem Post on whether the product was real.

Haven’t the Jewish people suffered enough? https://t.co/PzzRHslfQa — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 23, 2022

Israel's official Twitter account, asked at the time, "haven’t the Jewish people suffered enough?"

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.