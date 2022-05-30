The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Heinz cites Israel as inspiration for new 'Beanz Houmouz'

The State of Israel has not yet responded to Heinz's announcement.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 30, 2022 21:43
A tweet announcing Heinz UK's new bean houmouz, citing Israel as the inspiration (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)
Heinz UK cited Israel as an inspiration for its new line of bean-based "houmouz," citing a tweet where Israel's official account recommended that a British biscuit company upgrade its biscuits with hummus.

The bean-based product comes in three flavors: original, chipotle chile and roasted butternut squash.

"We've taken your upgrade advice @Israel, and present to you our new Heinz Beanz Houmouz range. Ideal for dipping (or spreading!) Would you give these a go?" tweeted Heinz UK on Thursday.

The tweet was posted as a reply to a tweet by the State of Israel's official Twitter account (run by the Foreign Ministry) from February 2021, which itself was a response to a tweet by the British biscuit company Weetabix that recommended putting beans on their wheat biscuits.

"Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on. Just no. Also, want to know how you can upgrade your weetabix? Hummus," tweeted Israel at the time.

The Heinz UK website also contains a recipe for "baked beanz shakshuka."

Kraft Heinz new ventures director for Beanz liberation Lucila Ardalla told The Grocer after the launch of the Houmouz product that Heinz was "in the midst of a Beanz revolution, finding new and exciting ways consumers can enjoy our beloved Heinz Beanz with new tastes and textures."

The State of Israel has not yet responded to Heinz's announcement.



